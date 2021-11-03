November 3, 2021

This map shows which precincts each candidate for Salisbury mayor won in the 2021 election. The map reflects early votes and mail-in votes accepted by Election Day as well as Election Day votes. Orange precincts are those won by Karen Alexander. Tan precincts are those won by Al Heggins. The lone purple precinct was a tie. No votes were cast for either candidate.

Here’s how individual precincts voted in razor-thin Salisbury mayoral race

By Staff Report

Published 2:14 pm Wednesday, November 3, 2021

A razor-thin margin of just 18 votes separates Karen Alexander and Al Heggins in the city’s first race for mayor. Below is a precinct breakdown of where each candidate received votes.

When polls closed Tuesday, Alexander received 2,499 votes, or 50.01%. Heggins received 2,481 votes at 49.65%. There were a total of 17 write-in votes cast. Heggins says she isn’t conceding yet and plans to ask for a recount. There are still some provisional ballots outstanding and mail-in ballots that haven’t been returned.

Before this year’s elections, mayors had been appointed by council members, who usually chose the top vote-getter. Heggins made history in 2017 when she was the first Black woman elected to city council and made history again after being appointed the city’s mayor the same year. Alexander was mayor from 2015-17 and reappointed mayor in 2019.

Votes below include early and mail-in absentee ballots received by Election Day as well as votes on Election Day.

Precincts  Karen Alexander  Al Heggins
10 — Faith  117  43
11 — Franklin  8  18
12 — Millford Hills County  71  143
15 — Hatters Shop  2  16
18 — East Spencer  0  3
21 — North Locke  8  11
30 — Sumner  31  27
34 — West Ward II  267  282
35 — West Ward I  165  188
36 — South Ward  234  329
38 — East Ward  234  367
39 — West Innes  349  203
40 — North Ward  487  285
41 — Millford Hills City  483  287
42 — West Ward III  17  264
45 — Ellis  26  15
Total  2499  2481
