AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, the nation’s largest volunteer-run, free, tax assistance and preparation service, is seeking volunteers for the local program.

Each year, from February through mid-April, AARP Tax-Aide volunteers prepare federal and state tax returns for low- and middle-income taxpayers, with special attention to those aged 50 and older. Volunteers are needed in Rowan County to assist taxpayers with preparing their tax returns. Volunteers of all ages and backgrounds are welcome.

The program is looking for individuals who have a desire to help others in our community, have some computer skills and some knowledge of income tax return preparation. You do not have to be an AARP member or retired to volunteer. If you do not feel you have the skills to prepare taxes, client facilitator positions help taxpayers organize their paperwork and manage the overall flow of service.

The AARP Tax-Aide program in Rowan County is hosted by the Rufty-Holmes Senior Center. Volunteers are trained on Tuesdays in January and then work as counselors or client facilitators helping taxpayers starting on Feb. 1 and continuing Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 14 at the senior center. Work schedules are flexible.

Typically, the site at Rufty-Holmes Senior Center helps about 1,000 families yearly prepare their tax returns or provide other tax-related assistance. Nationwide, more than 35,000 volunteers helped over 2.7 million people prepare their tax returns.

For more information about the program and how you can become a local AARP Tax-Aide volunteer, call Ed Klebaur at 252-259-0457 or leave your name and phone number with the Senior Center, 704-216-7714.

You can also apply online by going to http://tinyurl.com/TAPVapplication. Fill out the form and select “register.” Follow instructions to complete the process.