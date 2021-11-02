Rowan County 2021 municipal election results

Salisbury voters are making their picks today in the county’s municipal elections.

This election will be historic in at least one sense. It’s the first during where Salisbury’s voters will elect a mayor. Previously, council members decided among themselves who to pick as mayor. Usually, it went to the top vote-getter.

In Spencer, voters will cast ballots on whether the increase the length of board member and mayor terms to four years instead of two.

While there are elections this year in all of the county’s 10 municipalities, not all of them are competitive. Elections for Cleveland mayor, Faith Board of Aldermen, Kannapolis mayor, Landis aldermen, Rockwell aldermen, Spencer mayor and Spencer aldermen have as many candidates as open seats or aren’t otherwise competitive. In Faith, the top write-in candidate will get a board seat. In East Spencer a man named Timothy Trogdon won’t appear on the ballot, but he has announced a write-in campaign.

The following are results for competitive races on the 2021 ballot (All precincts reporting)

Salisbury mayor (Vote for 1)

• Karen Kirks Alexander: 2,499 votes

• Al Heggins: 2,481 votes

Salisbury City Council (Vote for 4)

• Tamara Sheffield: 2,904 votes

• Harry McLaughlin: 2,604 votes

• David Post: 2,531 votes

• Anthony Ray Smith: 2,304 votes

• Nalini Joseph: 2,240 votes

• Jessica Cloward: 1,975 votes

• Jonathan S. Barbee: 1,469 votes

Town of China Grove Town Council (Vote for 3)

• Arthur L. Heggins: 236 votes

• Cheryl Sheets: 203 votes

• Don Bringle: 174 votes

• Brandon Linn: 86 votes

• William (Joey) Jordan: 97 votes

• Stacy Woodward: 69 votes

• Josh Mullis: 110 votes

• Gary Watkins: 83 votes

• Krista Moon: 94 votes

Town of Cleveland Board Of Commissioners (Vote for 3)

• Richard L. Taylor: 50 votes

• Gerald Osborne: 45 votes

• Danny M. Gabriel: 41 votes

• Bryan Little: 36 votes

Town of East Spencer Board Of Aldermen (Vote for 3)

• S. Rush: 121 votes

• Dwayne Holmes: 116 votes

• Tony J. Hillian: 109 votes

• Albert J. Smith: 108 votes

Town of Granite Quarry Mayor (Vote for 1)

• Brittany H. Barnhardt: 272 votes

• Mike Brinkley: 109 votes

Town of Granite Quarry Board Of Aldermen (Vote for 2)

• Kim Cress: 292 votes

• John T. Linker: 244 votes

• Angela Nee: 91 votes

• Brandon Kelly Gibbs: 59 votes

Kannapolis City Council member (Vote For 3. Only Rowan County votes included)

• Doug Wilson: 238 votes

• Jeanne A. Dixon: 213 votes

• Dianne Berry: 201 votes

• Van Rowell: 120 votes

• James F. Litaker: 114 votes

• Chris Gordon: 108 votes

• Milton Smith: 104 votes

• Bubba Hartsell: 66 votes

• Phil Goodman: 62 votes

• Jayne Williams: 57 votes

• Jordan Connell: 48 votes

Rockwell Mayor (Vote for 1)

• Beau Taylor: 124 votes

• Chuck Bowman: 113 votes

Town Of Spencer Charter Amendment Referendum 1 (town board terms)

• Yes (Four-year, staggered terms): 167 votes

• No (Keep terms as is): 96 votes

Town Of Spencer Charter Amendment Referendum 2 (mayor’s term)

• Yes (Four-year term): 166 votes

• No (Keep terms as is): 96 votes