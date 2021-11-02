November 2, 2021

  • 52°

College women’s basketball: Catawba picked second behind Carson-Newman

By Post Sports

Published 3:00 am Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Catawba’s Shemya Stanback, a second team All-SAC preseason pick,  and Anderson’s McKenzie Gadson. Wingate’s Bryanna Troutman is a first team pick. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

South Atlantic Conference sports information

Carson-Newman has been picked as a favorite to win the 2021-22 South Atlantic Conference Women’s Basketball Conference Championship, as voted on by the League’s head coaches. The Eagles picked up 10 first-place votes and received 150 points from the panel.

The Eagles completed an unprecedented 2020-21 season after the SAC became one of the few Division II Conferences in the country who competed during the Covid-19 Pandemic. They finished their regular season with a 15-2 record and went 15-4 overall. The Eagles won the SAC regular season title however, fell out of the SAC tournament in the quarterfinals after a hard-fought battle against Lincoln Memorial. The Lady Eagles went on to earn hosting rights for the NCAA Division II Southeast Regional as the No. 3 seed. Under the direction of head coach Mike Mincey, Carson-Newman finished the season strong reaching season-high rankings throughout the entire season in both the D2SIDA rankings and WBCA polls.

Catawba is No. 2 in the poll with 136 points and one first-place vote after making it all the way to the regional semifinals last season, while UVA Wise came in at No. 3 with 122 points and one first-place vote as well.

Tusculum comes in at No. 4 with 120 points and one first-place vote, they finished second in the league for the 2020-21 season, with a record of 19-4 overall and 15-3 in conference play. They took home the SAC Championship Title for the second year in a row and advanced to the NCAA Southeast Regional for the third consecutive year.

Anderson took the No. 5 spot with 116 points after going 14-11 overall and 11-9 in conference play during the 2020-21 season. Lincoln Memorial ended last season with an 11-11 overall record and 7-10 in conference play, they took the No. 6 spot in this year’s poll with 106 points.

At No. 7 spot in the poll is the Wingate Bulldogs, who picked up 100 points from the head coaches. Limestone followed in the No. 8 position with 78 points.

Newberry earned the No. 9 position with 75 points, while Lenoir-Rhyne came in at No. 10 with 56 points. Coker landed at No. 11 in the preseason poll as they collected 47 points from the coaches.

Queens came in at No. 12 with 38 points, followed by Mars Hill who closed the poll at No. 13 with 26 points.

The South Atlantic Conference also announced its Preseason All-Conference Teams with Caitlyn Ross and Kalee Johnson of UVA Wise, Carson-Newman’s Lindsey Taylor and Braelyn Wykle, Mars Hill’s De’Ja Marshall and Wingate’s Bryanna Troutman were named to the first team. Earning second team honors were Catawba’s Shemya Stanback, Anderson’s Samantha Michel, Carson-Newman’s Addison Byrd, Tusculum’s Jalia Arnwine and Limestones Reagan McCray and Quin Byrd.

 

The 2021-22 women’s basketball season gets underway on Friday, Nov. 12.

2021-22 SAC Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll

Rank School (First-Place Votes) Points
1 Carson-Newman (10)

150
2 Catawba (1)

136
3 UVA Wise (1)

122
4 Tusculum (1)

120
5 Anderson

116
6 Lincoln Memorial

106
7 Wingate

100
8 Limestone

78
9 Newberry

75
10 Lenoir-Rhyne

56
11 Coker

47
12 Queens

38
13 Mars Hill

26

2021-22 SAC Women’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference

First Team

Braelyn Wykle, Carson-Newman

De’Ja Marshall, Mars Hill

Caitlyn Ross, UVA Wise

Kalee Johnson, UVA Wise

Bryanna Troutman, Wingate

Lindsey Taylor, Carson-Newman

 

Second Team

Addison Byrd, Carson-Newman

Quin Byrd, Limestone

Shemya Stanback, Catawba

Samantha Michel, Anderson

Reagan McCray, Limestone

Jalia Arnwine, Tusculum

Print Article

Comments

Local

Board of Commissioners allocates $1.2 million to county fire departments

Elections

Rowan County’s early voting turnout exceeds previous election’s tally

Crime

Closing arguments, jury deliberation scheduled today in trial of man charged with killing father

High School

High school girls tennis: Hornets take another step

Local

Tax-Aide volunteers needed for Rowan County program

High School

Salisbury soccer cruises past West Stokes to advance in playoffs

News

Political Notebook: Salisbury-Rowan NAACP President Gemale Black reacts to unsuccessful run for state branch president

Ask Us

Ask Us: What’s behind Salisbury-Rowan Utilities letter?

Crime

Blotter: Man arrives at hospital with stomach wound, declines to talk to police

Crime

Fight, gunshots turn Kannapolis Moose Lodge party to chaotic scene

Crime

Blotter: Mooresville man arrested in Rowan County for kidnapping, assault

Local

J.C. Price Post 107 celebrates Halloween with trick-or-treating, costume contest

News

Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters off North Carolina coast

Business

Trick-or-treaters flock to downtown Salisbury for Halloween Fun Fest

Elections

Election Day is Tuesday for town board, city council elections in Rowan County

Lifestyle

Daisies for Daisy: Friends and family look back on Fink’s lifetime of service

Faith

Faith briefs: All Saints’ Day commemoration at Holy Cross Lutheran is Nov. 7

Local

Councilman Brian Miller endorses Alexander in mayoral election

College

College football: Indians hang on for victory over Tusculum

Business

Local developer aims to transform historic downtown building into residential living space

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases in Rowan County remain above summer low, continue to produce deaths

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan EDC unveils new tools to help employers gauge workforce

Lifestyle

Quilts of Valor go to 10 from West Rowan High’s class of 1966

Local

Commissioners will consider scheduling public hearing on $400 million project