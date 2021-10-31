November 1, 2021

  • 66°
Amaryllis bloom

Summer amaryllis bulbs will rebloom for holiday

By Darrell Blackwelder

Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 31, 2021

Many have decided to retain their spent amaryllis bulbs last winter for another spectacular holiday bloom. These Christmas bloomers are expensive and can be saved and grown through the summer months to rebloom for the upcoming Christmas holidays. Bulbs are placed outdoors for rapid growth during the summer months and now it’s time to bring them indoors with a few procedures to help them rebloom.

Bring the leafy bulb indoors and place in a dark location and turn the pot on its side for 6 to 8 weeks. The soil dries out rapidly and the leaves wilt and turn brown. Use a sharp knife or pruners and carefully remove the brown leaves close to the top of the bulb and trim off excessively long roots. Store the bulb in a cool, dry location such as a basement with temperatures approximately 50-60 degrees. It is important to not water the bulb during this resting period. Repot the amaryllis with fresh potting soil. The summer bulb may be too large for the previous pot, so plant the bulb in a pot one size larger than previous pot. Place the bulb so that the top half is exposed. Keep the soil moist and place in a sunny, but cool location in the home, similar to locations for poinsettias. Ideal forcing temperatures are between 55 and 65 degrees, avoiding drafts and forced-air heating vents. Be patient as it will be a few weeks before growth resumes for another season of bloom.

Darrell Blackwelder is the retired horticulture agent and director with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service in Rowan County. Contact him at deblackw@ncsu.edu.

Print Article

Comments

Ask Us

Ask Us: What’s behind Salisbury-Rowan Utilities letter?

Crime

Blotter: Man arrives at hospital with stomach wound, declines to talk to police

Crime

Fight, gunshots turn Kannapolis Moose Lodge party to chaotic scene

Crime

Blotter: Mooresville man arrested in Rowan County for kidnapping, assault

Local

J.C. Price Post 107 celebrates Halloween with trick-or-treating, costume contest

News

Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters off North Carolina coast

Business

Trick-or-treaters flock to downtown Salisbury for Halloween Fun Fest

Elections

Election Day is Tuesday for town board, city council elections in Rowan County

Lifestyle

Daisies for Daisy: Friends and family look back on Fink’s lifetime of service

Faith

Faith briefs: All Saints’ Day commemoration at Holy Cross Lutheran is Nov. 7

Local

Councilman Brian Miller endorses Alexander in mayoral election

College

College football: Indians hang on for victory over Tusculum

Business

Local developer aims to transform historic downtown building into residential living space

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases in Rowan County remain above summer low, continue to produce deaths

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan EDC unveils new tools to help employers gauge workforce

Lifestyle

Quilts of Valor go to 10 from West Rowan High’s class of 1966

Local

Commissioners will consider scheduling public hearing on $400 million project

News

Ex-NC Gov. McCrory eyes political comeback with Senate bid

News

NC Briefs: Janitor at App State accused of peeping

Nation/World

Democrats hope for House budget votes as soon as Tuesday

Nation/World

G-20 endorses global corporate minimum tax at Rome summit

Local

Photo gallery: Salisbury shuts out North Rowan 60-0

Gold Hill

Professional masons, students from West Rowan win bricklaying battle in Gold Hill

High School

Salisbury fires on all cylinders against North, completes seventh shutout this year