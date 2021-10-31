Library Notes: ‘One Thousand Tracings’ leads library staff to gratitude

By Brooke Taylor

Rowan Public Library

“One Thousand Tracings: Healing the Wounds of World War II” is a book by author and illustrator Lita Judge. In the book, Judge tells the story of how she discovered hundreds of tracings of shoes when searching through the attic of her grandmother. Where did these tracings come from? Had her grandmother made them? Judge’s story provides answers in this intriguing tale of generosity that was born out of gratitude. The story has also inspired Rowan Public Library Children’s staff to hold family events during the month of November.

RPL’s Operation Gratitude will take place on Saturday, Nov. 6 and Monday, Nov. 8. These events are an attempt to honor local Rowan County veterans and current military personnel for their service. Tammie Foster, RPL South Branch children’s associate shares that now it is more important than ever to understand how grateful we should all be for the things we have and how young people can be a catalyst in helping others who may be in need. “Reading ‘One Thousand Tracings’ helped me to truly rediscover an attitude of gratitude and it has become my new catchphrase,” Foster said.

Special guests for RPL South’s Operation Gratitude will be local Coast Guard recruiter Travis Hallings, Army recruiter Jason Saunders, and 2021 Mrs. North Carolina America Sarah Farra. Farra will be reading “One Thousand Tracings” and sharing the story of both of her parents who are veterans at the RPL South event in China Grove at 2 p.m. on Nov. 6.

The East Branch in Rockwell will be hosting RPL’s Operation Gratitude at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8. Participants will be able to hear the story, create their own shoe tracing, and take part in a mini-bootcamp to test their balance and concentration as well as creating holiday cards for Armed Forces members. East Branch children’s associate Bethany Hollifield says that the program encourages families to look beyond themselves and think about those military personnel who are currently residing at the VA Hospital in Salisbury. “This is a great opportunity to show kindness and gratitude to our veterans,” says Hollifield.

For more information about the book “One Thousand Tracings: Healing the Wounds of World War II” or RPL’s Operation Gratitude, go to www.RowanPublicLibrary.org or call 980-432-8670.

Brooke Taylor is branch operations manager at Rowan Public Library.