College football roundup: Hartman leads way again as Wake rolls past Duke

Associated Press

WINSTON-SALEM — Wake Forest’s offense has spent the past two weeks moving briskly up and down the field. The good news is the defense came along for the ride with a strong performance of its own Saturday.

And that carried the 13th-ranked Demon Deacons to the best start in program history.

Sam Hartman accounted for five touchdowns to help Wake Forest beat Duke 45-7. “It’s just guys play for each other, not playing for themselves,” Hartman said. “That’s going to be the biggest challenge. You get the accolades, you get the awards … and it’s: can we keep playing for each other and not play for ourselves?”

Hartman threw for 402 yards and three touchdowns, including a 38-yarder to Jaquarii Roberson on the first possession. He also ran for 61 yards and two scores for the Demon Deacons (8-0, 5-0). Christian Beal-Smith, Ke’Shawn Williams and Taylor Morin also had touchdowns for Wake Forest, which finished with 677 total yards.

Mataeo Durant ran for 103 yards to lead the Blue Devils (3-5, 0-4).

Wake Forest visits North Carolina next on Saturday.

App. State 59, La-Monroe 28

BOONE (AP) — Chase Brice threw four touchdown passes and Appalachian State forced four turnovers in the first half to cruise past Louisiana-Monroe.

Brice threw a pair of TD passes to Caleb Spurlin and one each to Corey Sutton and Malik Williams. Brice finished 20-of-30 passing for 256 yards, all in the first half, as Appalachian State (6-2, 3-1) built a 49-7 halftime lead.

The Mountaineers’ Ryan Huff and Trey Cobb each had an interception. TD Roof forced a fumble and made a career-high nine tackles. Nate Noel had 132 yards rushing and a score for the Mountaineers, who had 521 yards of total offense. Camerun Peoples added 82 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.

Thomas Hennigan made four catches to stretch his career total to 212 and surpass Andrew Peacock for the most at App State. Chandler Staton kicked a 31-yard field goal. He has made 56 career field goals and now leads the program, jumping past Bjorn Nittmo.

UL Monroe dropped to 4-4, 2-3.

W. Kentucky 45, Charlotte 13

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Bailey Zappe threw for 393 yards and four touchdowns — giving him 33 on the season — as Western Kentucky battered Charlotte. The Hilltoppers (4-4, 3-1 Conference USA) remain tied with Marshall for the lead in the conference’s East Division, while Charlotte (4-4, 2-2) suffered a second straight lopsided loss.

Zappe came into the game leading the nation in touchdown passes. He threw an 11-yard score seven plays after getting the ball. He added a 13-yard TD pass to Mitchell Tinsley, a 21-yarder to Jerreth Sterns and a 9-yarder to Dalvin Smith while completing 33 of 46 passes.

James Foster, starting in place of the injured Chris Reynolds, completed 13 of 25 passes for 118 yards with an interception for Charlotte.

James Madison 45, Elon 21

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Cole Johnson threw a school-record six touchdown passes and James Madison beat Elon to take over first place in the Colonial Athletic Association. The victory gave the Dukes (7-1, 5-1) the conference lead over William & Mary and Villanova, both 4-1.

Johnson’s six touchdown passes broke a school record he shared with three other Dukes. Four of his touchdown passes came in a 28-point second quarter.

Bryson Daughtry had seven catches for a career-high 112 yards and a score for the Phoenix (4-4, 3-2).

Western Carolina 41, Wofford 21

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Rogan Wells threw for 309 yards and four touchdowns, ran for a fifth and Western Carolina romped. The Catamounts (2-6, 2-3 Southern Conference) built a 41-7 lead while keeping Wofford winless in conference play.

The Terriers (1-7, 0-6) gained 299 yards on the ground but passed for just 35. Wofford has lost 11 straight in conference.

Monmouth 35, N.C. A&T 16: Tony Muskett threw for 246 yards and a pair of scores and Monmouth never trailed. With the win, the Hawks (5-3, 4-0) remain atop the Big South conference standing with Kennesaw State. North Carolina A&T fell to 3-5, 2-3.

Kennesaw State 34, Gardner-Webb 30: Xavier Hill came down with a game-winning 15-yard touchdown catch with a defender draped over him with 11 seconds left and No. 10 FCS Kennesaw State beat Gardner-Webb. Trailing 27-17 late in the fourth quarter, Bailey Fisher drove the Bulldogs 75 yards in 14 plays for one score, then marched 76 yards in five plays, hitting Narii Gaither from 33-yards out to take a 27-24 lead with 43 seconds left.

Nykeem Farrow returned the Gardner-Webb kickoff 25 yards to give the Owls a first-down at their own 40. Xavier Shepherd threw 24 yards to Iaan Cousin, then 21 yards to Caleb O’Neal for the game winner and his fourth touchdown pass

Kennesaw State (7-1, 4-0 Big South) remains undefeated against the Bulldogs (3-5, 1-3) in six meetings.

Charleston Southern 27, Campbell 14: Jack Chambers threw for two touchdowns and scored on a 55-yard run to lead Charleston Southern to victory.

Chambers hit Cayden Jordan for a 26-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring and his touchdown run with 1:15 remaining in the fourth quarter put the game away for the Buccaneers (3-4, 2-3 Big South). Campbell fell to 3-5, 2-3.

S.C. State 27, N.C. Central 24: Corey Fields Jr. threw two touchdown passes, Kendrell Flowers ran for 121 yards and a touchdown and South Carolina State held off North Carolina Central. Michael Brunson intercepted Davius Richard with four seconds left to preserve the win for the Bulldogs (4-4, 3-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). The Eagles fell to 3-5, 1-1.