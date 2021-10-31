Faith briefs: All Saints’ Day commemoration at Holy Cross Lutheran is Nov. 7

MOCKSVILLLE — All Saints’ Day will be commemorated on Sunday, Nov. 7, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 1913 US Highway South.

The worship service will be at 9 a.m. at the church, with holy communion being celebrated. During the service, those loved ones who have died over the last ten years will be named.

After their names are read, a chime will be sounded. Candles will be lit for Jim Anderson, Carol Benson, Connie Benson, Kathleen Chaffin, Charles Fulton, Mildred Hoke, Edith Waller, Warren Werbeck, and Margie Wright.

All are welcome to attend to remember their loved ones who have gone on before.

Bible fair, barbecue at The Arbor UMC

The Arbor United Methodist Church, located at 5545 Woodleaf Road, is sponsoring a Bible fair in conjunction with its fall barbecue on Saturday, Nov. 6, at the church beginning at 10 a.m. Bibles will be given away as long as they last. Rev. Jacqueline Tookey is pastor of The Arbor.

Hood seminary hosting ‘Healing and Hope for the Holidays’

The Center for Chaplaincy at Hood Theological Seminary is hosting a November didactic titled “Healing and Hope For The Holidays Following Traumatic Events” on Monday, Nov. 15, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The facilitator will be Chaplain Reginald Charlestin, staff chaplain for trauma and critical care at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

Register for the event at bit.ly/HoodCFCNovember. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.