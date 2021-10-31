November 1, 2021

  • 66°

Election Day is Tuesday for town board, city council elections in Rowan County

By Natalie Anderson

Published 12:10 am Sunday, October 31, 2021

By Natalie Anderson
natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — With early voting in Rowan County now over, voters have one last day to cast a ballot for municipal races Tuesday at their nearest voting precinct.

The early voting period spanned from Oct. 14 to Oct. 30, providing 17 days including three Saturdays and two Sundays. On Election Day, voting hours will span from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. While early voting took place at the Rowan County Board of Elections office, Election Day voting will take place at municipal precincts. Voters can check their closest voting precinct by reviewing their voter registration information at vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup.

Since the early voting period has passed, voters who are not yet registered will be unable to use same-day registration and unable to cast a ballot.

Absentee by mail ballots must be submitted to the Rowan County Board of Elections office no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday if they’re being hand delivered. If mailed, they must be postmarked by Tuesday. The Rowan County Board of Elections has met each Tuesday since Oct. 12 to tabulate absentee by mail ballots, which totaled 54 last week.

COVID-19 precautions will be in place for this year’s election, though not as stringent as protocols in place for 2020. Measures will include social distancing, individual pens provided to voters, hand sanitizer and plexiglass shields at check-in stations. Like 2020, masks are encouraged but won’t be required. All COVID-19 protocols come from recommendations from both the state board and the CDC.

Curbside voting is available for senior adults and those with disabilities. Curbside voters must sign an affidavit indicating they’re unable to enter the voting place to cast a ballot.

Each one of Rowan County’s municipalities this year will have an election, but not all are competitive. More than 60 candidates have declared runs for 42 seats across the county. In Salisbury, voters will directly elect a mayor for the first time, with the option of either Mayor Karen Alexander or Mayor Pro Tem Al Heggins. Alexander first served as mayor from 2015-17, and was re-appointed mayor in 2019 after receiving the most votes. Heggins made history in 2017 when she was the first Black woman elected to city council and then subsequently appointed mayor in 2017.

In the Salisbury City Council race, candidates include challengers Rev. Anthony Smith, Jessica Cloward, Nalini Joseph, Jonathan Barbee and Harry McLaughlin Jr. as well as incumbents Tamara Sheffield and David Post. All four seats are up for grabs and have two-year terms.

To contact the Rowan County Board of Elections, call 704-216-8140. The board’s website is rowancountync.gov/Elections.

View the Salisbury Post’s online voters guide, with links to stories and videos at salisburypost.com/2021-election-guide.

Contact reporter Natalie Anderson at 704-797-4246.

