High school football: Loeblein passes 2,000 passing yards in West romp over East

From staff reports

GRANITE QUARRY — Noah Loeblein surpassed 2,000 passing yards for the short season, and West Rowan’s defense turned in a dominant outing in a 40-7 romp at East Rowan.

East’s offense didn’t score against the Falcons (6-3, 5-1) in the South Piedmont Conference contest. The Mustangs’ touchdown came when Dominick Dale hit Loeblein and forced a fumble. Josh Roman-Soto scooped and scored to make it a 19-7 game late in the first quarter.

“East did a good job of pressuring and we didn’t do a great job of protecting,” West head coach Louis Kraft said. “I don’t know that we ever really clicked on offense, but our defense was lights out and got us the ball with some short fields.”

Kraft said linebackers Damarion Phillips and Canyon Turner and DB Nigel McManus turned in exceptional games.

Jaden Warren’s interception set up the Falcons’ first score. Akin Robinson scored from the 3-yard line for a 7-0 lead.

When East fumbled on the kickoff, the Falcons recovered and got another quick score, this one on a 5-yard run by Cayleb Brawley.

Loeblein hit Peter Williams-Simpson for a 75-yard touchdown for a 19-0 advantage with 3:25 left in the first quarter.

East got back to 19-7 on that defensive play by Dale and Roman-Soto.

In the second quarter. Braxtyn Barger recovered a fumble for the Falcons, and West scored again through the air with a Loeblein to Garrett Fesperman pass. That made it 26-7.

It was Loeblein’s 24th TD pass of the season and 52nd of his career.

“He’d be the first to tell you he didn’t have his best game, but he was good enough,” Kraft said. “It was a tough night to throw it — windy, cold and wet.”

Logan Dyer picked off a pass for the Mustangs late in the half, but a sack by Landon Jacobs stopped the Mustangs.

West’s Phillips and East’s Morgan Padgett traded interceptions early in the second half. Padgett made a diving pick.

Robinson’s second rushing touchdown with 3:35 left in the third quarter boosted West’s lead to 33-7.

The last TD came in the closing seconds when West freshman Evan Kennedy broke loose for a 70-yard run.

East closed the books at 1-8 and 1-5 in the SPC. West will move on to the playoffs as the SPC runner-up.

Larry Welch also closed the books — on a 31-year career as a football official.

•••

LANDIS — Carson beat South Rowan 42-21 for a South Piedmont Conference win, a rivalry win and a win that could lift the Cougars (4-5, 3-3) into the state playoffs.

The biggest play for the Cougars was a touchdown pass from Hunter Burris to Trevor Vaughn late in the first half. At that point, the Cougars were clinging to a 7-0 lead against an inspired South team.

“That was one that kind of got drawn up in the dirt, a play we hadn’t run all year, but had run in the past,” Carson head coach Daniel Crosby said. “The guys did a good job of executing on a wheel route.”

South made it 14-7 when Jaden Moore ran the second-half kickoff back for a touchdown, but then Carson’s offensive line and defense went to work, as the Cougars stretched their lead to 35-7.

Carson got two rushing touchdowns from Carter Dowd and one each from Burris and Jordan Galarza.

“South scored on that kickoff and got some late, but our defense really played very well, with a lot of tackles for loss,” Crosby said. “(Linebacker) Easton Mullis had a great game.”

Carson DB Weston Lee had a pick-six.

South’s last two touchdowns came on a 15-yard pass from Bronson Hunt to Noah King and a run by Landon Richards.