Eight charged in Hickory after couple kidnapped

HICKORY (AP) — Eight people face charges after a couple was kidnapped and assaulted, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies responded to a call from a local hospital after a 24-year-old man was dropped off at the emergency room after being shot twice in the torso, the Hickory Daily Record reported.

The man told deputies that he and his girlfriend were at an acquaintance’s home when a group of people assaulted them, tied them up and blindfolded them, the news release said. The man said he and his girlfriend were put in a vehicle and taken to another location, where they were put on the ground.

Deputies said the man told them the assailants then fired shots at the couple, but the woman was not hit, and she flagged down a motorist to get a ride to the hospital.

The news release said deputies served a search warrant at a home described by the couple and detained the people there. Deputies also located a firearm at the home. Four of the eight people arrested were charged with attempted murder, and all eight were charged with first-degree kidnapping.