October 27, 2021

  • 45°
The ACC

ACC eyes new headquarters options outside Greensboro

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, October 27, 2021

GREENSBORO (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference says it is now looking at options for relocating its headquarters outside of its longtime home in Greensboro.

The league said Tuesday its Board of Directors will expand the evaluation process to include cities elsewhere. That comes roughly two weeks after commissioner Jim Phillips said the league was limiting its evaluation solely to Greensboro — where the league was founded in 1953 — in a first phase.

In a statement, board chair and Duke President Vincent E. Price said Greensboro “will be given thorough consideration” to remain home to the league headquarters “for years to come.” But the league’s statement also outlined criteria for interested potential cities such as being located in the Eastern time zone, access to a hub airport with accessibility to all league schools and financial considerations.

The ACC has hired the Newmark Group as independent consultant to lead the evaluation for a potential headquarters relocation. Newmark will present its analysis to the board upon completion.

Phillips, who took over for retiring John Swofford earlier this year, said the discussion is part of an overall assessment of the ACC’s structure that includes staffing along with the responsibilities and roles of the office.

Print Article

Comments

Education

RSS gets clean audit, firm says no misappropriations of school funds

News

After missing out on grant funding, Rowan County recalibrates plans for Woodleaf Community Park

News

NC NAACP elects first woman as president; Salisbury’s Black finishes third

Coronavirus

FDA OKs Pfizer vaccine for young kids

News

State news roundup: Davidson County parents charged in abuse of 6-week-old

Coronavirus

COVID spread down substantially in North Carolina, state data shows

Sports

ACC eyes new headquarters options outside Greensboro

Local

Rabid raccoon break-in forces Dan Nicholas Park staff to euthanize three animals

Business

Real estate agent takes advantage of hot High Rock Lake market, earns award for $10 million in transactions

High School

High school girls golf: Mustangs finish 4th in 3A state tournament

Local

Rowan Sheriff’s Office will hold fundraisers, grow beards to help Marsh family

Crime

Blotter: Four charged with contributing to neglect of minor

Business

Umami Downtown aims to bring bold flavors to Main Street

Education

RSS Board of Education discusses latest draft of school justice partnership

China Grove

Touting experience, Don Bringle looks to retain seat on China Grove Town Council

Crime

Jury selection begins in trial of man charged with killing father

High School

High school football: Freeman a surprise weapon for Hornets

News

North Carolina’s $25 reward helped boost COVID vaccinations

Education

RSS makes masks optional, plans to revisit decision in November

Elections

Rowan, Cabarrus, Stanly GOP host U.S. Senate forum in Gold Hill for registered Republicans only

Crime

Juvenile shot Saturday expected to make full recovery

Crime

Blotter: Homeless man jailed after throwing rocks through woman’s front door

Local

Political Notebook: Rowan County elections supervisor speaks out after debate to replace him

Crime

Blotter: Kannapolis man charged with involuntary manslaughter