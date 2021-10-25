October 25, 2021

High school cross country: Regionals on Saturday; 3A Midwest in Salisbury

By Post Sports

Published 3:19 am Monday, October 25, 2021

South Rowan’s Eli Julian. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw.

Salisbury’s Sutton Webb. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw.

 

Staff report

Regional cross country meets will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30.

The 3A Midwest Regional at Salisbury Community Park will include runners from South Rowan, Carson, East Rowan and West Rowan, as well as the other South Piedmont Conference teams, including the powerful Lake Norman Charter girls.

South Rowan’s boys will be a team to watch. The Raiders, South Piedmont Conference and Rowan County champions, will be looking to qualify their team for state competition.

Eli Julian is the team’s phenom, but South has other strong runners such as Grayson Cromer, Aaron Jones, Brooks Hubbard and Brian Hickman.

Carson’s girls, led by Camden Corley and Makayla Borst, won the Rowan County Championships, although East Rowan’s girls finished ahead of the Cougars in the SPC Championships.

A minimum of four teams will qualify at each of Saturday’s regionals for the State Championships.  There probably will be more than four, as many as seven or eight, as the top 25 percent of the teams posting a score (at least five runners) will advance.

In addition to teams advancing, the top seven individuals not on a qualifying team will move on to state competition.

The schedule at Salisbury Community Park has the boys race set for 10 a.m. and the girls race at 10:40 a.m. Awards will be presented at 11:30 a.m.

In the 2A Midwest Regional that will be conducted at Fisher River Park in Dobson, Salisbury’s Sutton Webb will be one of the individuals to watch. Webb won the Rowan County and Central Carolina Conference Championships.

The girls will be on the course first in Dobson at 10 a.m., with the boys running at 10:45 a.m.

Gray Stone’s girls should be strong in the 1A Midwest Regional that will be held Saturday afternoon at Kernersville’s Ivey Redmon Park.

Ivey Redmon Park is also the site of all the state competition that will be held on Nov. 6.

 

 

 

 

 

Oct. 30

   Regionals

   Salisbury Community Park (3A MW)

   Fisher River Park (2A MW)

   Ivey Redmon Park (1A MW)

