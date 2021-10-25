October 25, 2021

Carl Blankenship/Salisbury Post - Students headed to class at Rockwell Elementary.

Ask Us: What are current enrollment numbers for Rowan-Salisbury Schools?

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:10 am Monday, October 25, 2021

Editor’s note: Ask Us is a weekly feature published online Mondays and in print on Tuesdays. We’ll seek to answer your questions about items or trends in Rowan County. Have a question? Email it to askus@salisburypost.com.

A reader asked for data on student enrollment in Rowan-Salisbury Schools.

For 2020-2021, the most accurate and up-to-date data is the district’s 20-day average daily members metric. The district-wide ADM recorded at day 20 was 17,899. For the 2020-2021 year, the district had a final ADM of 17,866. The ADM dropped significantly after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019-2020, the district’s final ADM was 18,585.

The following numbers show every school’s 20-day ADM:

  • Henderson Independent: 14 
  • Bostian Elementary: 333 
  • Erwin Middle: 775 
  • Overton Elementary: 273 
  • China Grove Elementary: 518 
  • China Grove Middle: 543 
  • Corriher Lipe Middle: 432 
  • East Rowan High: 983 
  • Koontz Elementary: 463 
  • Shive Elementary: 481 
  • Granite Quarry Elementary: 488 
  • Isenberg Elementary: 419 
  • Hanford Dole Elementary: 372 
  • Hurley Elementary: 477 
  • Jesse Carson High: 1,153 
  • Knollwood Elementary: 494 
  • Knox Middle: 517 
  • Landis Elementary: 596 
  • Millbridge Elementary: 581 
  • Morgan Elementary: 266 
  • Mt. Ulla Elementary: 277 
  • North Elementary: 384 
  • North Rowan High: 559 
  • North Middle: 476 
  • Rockwell Elementary: 467 
  • Rowan County Early College: 239 
  • Salisbury High: 903 
  • Southeast Middle: 640 
  • South Rowan High: 971 
  • West Rowan Elementary: 562 
  • West Rowan High: 1,065 
  • West Middle: 663 
  • Summit K-8 virtual Academy: 515

There are a few things that have changed beside the pandemic. Faith Elementary School and Enochville Elementary School closed at the end of the previous school year. Summit Virtual Academy saw a significant drop in enrollment as more students returned to traditional schools. Summit started the 2020 school year with an ADM of 2,530.

Henderson Independent’s student population fluctuates month-to-month.

