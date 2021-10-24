October 24, 2021

  • 52°
Ty Gibbs won Saturday in the Xfinity Series race. (Ben Stansell/Salisbury Post File Photo)

Xfinity title race wide open after Ty Gibbs wins in Kansas

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 24, 2021

By Jenna Fryer

AP Auto Racing Writer

KANSAS CITY, Kansas  — Ty Gibbs disrupted the Xfinity Series championship, then rushed off for the fuel he needed to run another race.

Gibbs picked up his fourth Xfinity victory of the season Saturday and stopped title contenders AJ Allmendinger, Austin Cindric and anyone else from advancing to the championship round. Gibbs isn’t eligible for the Xfinity Series championship, so all four spots in the finale remained open headed into next week’s race at Martinsville Speedway.

Gibbs didn’t have much time to celebrate, though, because he had to start the
ARCA Series race later Saturday at Kansas Speedway.

The 19-year-old grandson of the Hall of Fame team owner, Gibbs will be in the Xfinity Series next season. For now, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver is just a roadblock for the finalists for the Nov. 6 championship finale.

Gibbs passed reigning champion Cindric with 10 laps remaining at Kansas to become the second non-playoff driver to win in this round of the Xfinity Series playoffs.

Cindric finished second and Allmendinger was third, and neither has clinched on points.

“I really would have loved to lock our way in and race for a win at Martinsville,” said Cindric, who didn’t seem worried about advancing.

“I am more comfortable than anyone else can be, I guess. The good thing about Martinsville is it takes a lot to hit hard enough to get you out of the race. We probably just need to finish that one and we will be in the show.”

Justin Haley, Noah Gragson, Brandon Jones and Harrison Burton all go to Martinsville below the cutline.

Print Article

Comments

Local

‘Stories behind these squares’: Town of Cleveland unveils country’s barn quilt mural, trail

Local

Mayoral candidates Alexander, Heggins discuss ‘Fame,’ protesting, pandemic

Education

Supporters of former Knox assistant principal speak up after resignation

Local

Volunteers focus on South Ellis Street for 11th annual BlockWork program

Education

Accounting firm to present annual school district audit report Monday

Lifestyle

Rowan Rockhounds Composite Youth Mountain Bike Team meetings set

Faith

Faith briefs: Barbecue fundraiser, harvest festival set for Nov. 6

Business

A hidden gem on Highway 29, Fusion Salon celebrates more than 15 years in business

Education

Walser honored by Smart Start Rowan

Lifestyle

Two of everything: Estate sale will raise money for cystic fibrosis

Lifestyle

Thanksgiving pie sale to raise funds for Meals on Wheels Rowan

Local

Salisbury council selects firm to assist in recruiting a new city manager

Business

Biz Roundup: Community job fair Thursday at West End Plaza

Nation/World

Deal on Biden’s $2T plan edges closer; Harris is ‘confident’

Nation/World

Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting

Crime

Juvenile shot Saturday on West Bank Street, hospitalized

Local

City, Bell Tower Green Inc. sign agreement formally handing over maintenance responsibilities

High School

East holds off South for homecoming victory

Business

NC unemployment on 12-month streak of lower rates

High School

High school football: West comes up just short against Concord

Coronavirus

FDA says Pfizer COVID vaccine looks effective for young kids

Nation/World

Warrant: Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round

Crime

Blotter: Man charged with breaking into used car dealership, stealing Ford Mustang

Crime

Kannapolis man charged with accidentally killing foster brother