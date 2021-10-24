Thanksgiving pie sale to raise funds for Meals on Wheels Rowan

Staff report

Meals on Wheels Rowan is launching the “Feed a Senior, It’s Easy as Pie” fundraiser beginning Monday. Purchase Thanksgiving pies to serve at home or give as gifts to support local homebound seniors during this upcoming holiday season.

Pies are baked by K&W Cafeteria and are ready to serve. Choose from pecan, German chocolate and sweet potato for $20 per pie. If you order five or more, each comes with a gift tag and ribbon, ready for giving as gifts.

Meals on Wheels Rowan delivers meals to over 240 homebound seniors in Rowan County each weekday. Home-delivered meal participants must be at least 60 years old or disabled, homebound, and are unable to prepare their own meals. Meals on Wheels Rowan provides free meals to approximately 90 participants who cannot afford to pay for their meals and partial subsidies to 97% of their participants. The partial subsidies range from 20% to 90% to cover the costs of their meals. Meal costs recently increased 70%, raising the annual meal program cost per participant to $3,000 for one year. Due to increased meal costs, Meals on Wheels Rowan is kicking off this fundraiser.

“The ‘Feed a Senior, It’s Easy as Pie’ fundraiser will help support our participants who cannot afford to pay for their meals,” said Kevin Pruitt, Meals on Wheels board vice president. “Many of our participants rely on Meals on Wheels for nutritious meal delivered by our volunteers.”

Board President Tom Robinson added, “This is such an easy way to give back. Celebrate Thanksgiving with a delicious K&W pie and help us continue to deliver meals to homebound seniors.”

Order your pies between Monday and Nov. 17 at www.mowrowan.org/pie-sale or call 704-633-0352. All pies will be available for pick-up beginning Monday, Nov. 22 through Wednesday, Nov. 24. Pre-schedule your pie pick-up from one of the following locations: the Meals on Wheels Rowan Office, Spencer; Mt. Zion United Church of Christ, China Grove; or Shiloh United Methodist Church, Granite Quarry.

For more information, visit: www.mowrowan.org/pie-sale