Rowan Rockhounds Composite Youth Mountain Bike Team meetings set

Is your son or daughter looking for a fun and inclusive community where they can be active, make friends, and reach new goals?

Rowan Rockhounds Composite Youth Mountain Bike Team will be making a return for the 2022 season. All boys and girls grades 6-12, who live in Rowan County, are welcome.

Two floating information sessions at The Pedal Factory on 311 E. Council Street will allow you to meet the coaches and learn more about league and Rowan County’s team.

Parents and new riders don’t need to attend both sessions. Pick the one that is more convenient. The first session will be today from 4-5:30 p.m. The second session will be on Tuesday, Oct. 26, from 6:15-7:30 p.m.

If you are unable to attend either session or have questions, you may contact team director and head coach Eric Phillips by email: eric@skinnywheels.com or by calling/texting Skinny Wheels Bike Shop at 704-762-9537.