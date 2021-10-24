October 24, 2021

  • 52°

Letter: Voters should give Smith platform to help all of Salisbury

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 24, 2021

I’m writing to endorse Anthony Smith for Salisbury City Council.

I’ve known him for five years, and worked closely with him on several youth development projects. He is a main of integrity, deep compassion, and emotional intelligence. He is one of the most widely read people I know, able to apply deep thinking to very pressing and practical community needs.

He has the capacity to connect with people from all walks of life, listen carefully and communicate clearly. Being a visionary comes so naturally to Mr. Smith, yet he is aware of present realities and challenges. He has already been speaking into our Salisbury community issues for a number of years in various ways. It’s time to give him the platform to offer his insights and gifts at a new level for the good of the whole city of Salisbury.

— Mary Beth Fussner

Salisbury

Print Article

Comments

Local

‘Stories behind these squares’: Town of Cleveland unveils country’s barn quilt mural, trail

Local

Mayoral candidates Alexander, Heggins discuss ‘Fame,’ protesting, pandemic

Education

Supporters of former Knox assistant principal speak up after resignation

Local

Volunteers focus on South Ellis Street for 11th annual BlockWork program

Education

Accounting firm to present annual school district audit report Monday

Lifestyle

Rowan Rockhounds Composite Youth Mountain Bike Team meetings set

Faith

Faith briefs: Barbecue fundraiser, harvest festival set for Nov. 6

Business

A hidden gem on Highway 29, Fusion Salon celebrates more than 15 years in business

Education

Walser honored by Smart Start Rowan

Lifestyle

Two of everything: Estate sale will raise money for cystic fibrosis

Lifestyle

Thanksgiving pie sale to raise funds for Meals on Wheels Rowan

Local

Salisbury council selects firm to assist in recruiting a new city manager

Business

Biz Roundup: Community job fair Thursday at West End Plaza

Nation/World

Deal on Biden’s $2T plan edges closer; Harris is ‘confident’

Nation/World

Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting

Crime

Juvenile shot Saturday on West Bank Street, hospitalized

Local

City, Bell Tower Green Inc. sign agreement formally handing over maintenance responsibilities

High School

East holds off South for homecoming victory

Business

NC unemployment on 12-month streak of lower rates

High School

High school football: West comes up just short against Concord

Coronavirus

FDA says Pfizer COVID vaccine looks effective for young kids

Nation/World

Warrant: Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round

Crime

Blotter: Man charged with breaking into used car dealership, stealing Ford Mustang

Crime

Kannapolis man charged with accidentally killing foster brother