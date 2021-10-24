Letter: Anti-Biden banner on Hurley School Road inappropriate
I am appalled by a banner displayed in someone’s yard on Hurley School Road for a few reasons:
• It is less than 50 yards away from Hurley School Elementary.
• The road is heavily traveled by various school buses.
• The language used is totally out of line and very offensive ( F- – – Biden).
I am not opposed to people voicing their opinion since it is their right and I absolutely respect that. However, a better wording could be used to send the same message and show your disdain for the actual president. Why not post a Trump for 2024 banner? It would at least show respect for the children and the community.
— Annick Nurisso
Salisbury
Letter: Common sense in Smith’s vision can’t be denied
Keeping one’s word is essential since the beginning of time. One thing I admire about Anthony Smith is his determination... read more