October 24, 2021

  • 52°

High school girls tennis: SHS, Carson doubles teams advance to state

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 24, 2021

Staff report

The Salisbury doubles team of Millie Wymbs/Abby Campion won the 2A Midwest Regional Tennis Tournament that was hosted by the Hornets on Friday and Saturday.

The Salisbury duo enjoyed a first-round bye and rolled 6-0, 6-1 against a McMichael team in the second round.

Wymbs/Campion won 6-1, 6-2 against Surry Central’s Rachel Carter/Ellen Bryant in the semifinals and won the regional with a 6-2, 6-0 victory against the East Surry duo of Tara Martin/Evelyn Ruedisueli.

Wymbs/Campion advanced to the state quarterfinals last June.

• Salisbury’s doubles team of Kate Burton/Emily Frick won against a Southwestern Randolph team in the first round.

The Salisbury girls took a three-set match against a West Stanly team in the second round.

Burton/Frick lost 6-1, 6-2 to East Surry’s Martin/Ruedisueli team in the semifinals.

Burton/Frick came back to win 6-2, 6-2 in the third-place match against Surry Central’s Carter/Bryant.

The top four doubles teams advanced to state competition in Holly Springs.

• Robinson’s Madison Hill won the regional singles championship.

Salisbury’s Ellison Frick won her first-round match, but lost to Hill in the second round.

Salisbury’s Abbey Lawson lost to Reidsville’s Mariana Faint 6-3, 6-4 in the first round.

Wheatmore’s Kara Comer finished second. West Wilkes’ Kendall Stanley was third. Faint finished fourth.

The top four finishers in singles advanced to state competition.

Milton Griffith coaches the Hornets.

 

3A

In the 3A Midwest Regional at Les Myers Park in Concord, the Carson doubles team of Riley Isley/Bree Whittington won two matches on Friday to reach the semifinals and qualify for the state tournament to be held in Burlington.

The Carson team won 6-0, 6-0 against a High Point Central pair and 6-2, 6-1 against a Ledford duo in matches on Friday.

They lost in the semifinals to the Northwest Cabarrus team of Kate Allen/Najla Sharif that won the regional championship.

The Carson girls won the third-place match with another Ledford team.

Kayela Galloway coaches the Cougars.

Print Article

Comments

Local

‘Stories behind these squares’: Town of Cleveland unveils country’s barn quilt mural, trail

Local

Mayoral candidates Alexander, Heggins discuss ‘Fame,’ protesting, pandemic

Education

Supporters of former Knox assistant principal speak up after resignation

Local

Volunteers focus on South Ellis Street for 11th annual BlockWork program

Education

Accounting firm to present annual school district audit report Monday

Lifestyle

Rowan Rockhounds Composite Youth Mountain Bike Team meetings set

Faith

Faith briefs: Barbecue fundraiser, harvest festival set for Nov. 6

Business

A hidden gem on Highway 29, Fusion Salon celebrates more than 15 years in business

Education

Walser honored by Smart Start Rowan

Lifestyle

Two of everything: Estate sale will raise money for cystic fibrosis

Lifestyle

Thanksgiving pie sale to raise funds for Meals on Wheels Rowan

Local

Salisbury council selects firm to assist in recruiting a new city manager

Business

Biz Roundup: Community job fair Thursday at West End Plaza

Nation/World

Deal on Biden’s $2T plan edges closer; Harris is ‘confident’

Nation/World

Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting

Crime

Juvenile shot Saturday on West Bank Street, hospitalized

Local

City, Bell Tower Green Inc. sign agreement formally handing over maintenance responsibilities

High School

East holds off South for homecoming victory

Business

NC unemployment on 12-month streak of lower rates

High School

High school football: West comes up just short against Concord

Coronavirus

FDA says Pfizer COVID vaccine looks effective for young kids

Nation/World

Warrant: Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round

Crime

Blotter: Man charged with breaking into used car dealership, stealing Ford Mustang

Crime

Kannapolis man charged with accidentally killing foster brother