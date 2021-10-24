High school girls tennis: SHS, Carson doubles teams advance to state

Staff report

The Salisbury doubles team of Millie Wymbs/Abby Campion won the 2A Midwest Regional Tennis Tournament that was hosted by the Hornets on Friday and Saturday.

The Salisbury duo enjoyed a first-round bye and rolled 6-0, 6-1 against a McMichael team in the second round.

Wymbs/Campion won 6-1, 6-2 against Surry Central’s Rachel Carter/Ellen Bryant in the semifinals and won the regional with a 6-2, 6-0 victory against the East Surry duo of Tara Martin/Evelyn Ruedisueli.

Wymbs/Campion advanced to the state quarterfinals last June.

• Salisbury’s doubles team of Kate Burton/Emily Frick won against a Southwestern Randolph team in the first round.

The Salisbury girls took a three-set match against a West Stanly team in the second round.

Burton/Frick lost 6-1, 6-2 to East Surry’s Martin/Ruedisueli team in the semifinals.

Burton/Frick came back to win 6-2, 6-2 in the third-place match against Surry Central’s Carter/Bryant.

The top four doubles teams advanced to state competition in Holly Springs.

• Robinson’s Madison Hill won the regional singles championship.

Salisbury’s Ellison Frick won her first-round match, but lost to Hill in the second round.

Salisbury’s Abbey Lawson lost to Reidsville’s Mariana Faint 6-3, 6-4 in the first round.

Wheatmore’s Kara Comer finished second. West Wilkes’ Kendall Stanley was third. Faint finished fourth.

The top four finishers in singles advanced to state competition.

Milton Griffith coaches the Hornets.

3A

In the 3A Midwest Regional at Les Myers Park in Concord, the Carson doubles team of Riley Isley/Bree Whittington won two matches on Friday to reach the semifinals and qualify for the state tournament to be held in Burlington.

The Carson team won 6-0, 6-0 against a High Point Central pair and 6-2, 6-1 against a Ledford duo in matches on Friday.

They lost in the semifinals to the Northwest Cabarrus team of Kate Allen/Najla Sharif that won the regional championship.

The Carson girls won the third-place match with another Ledford team.

Kayela Galloway coaches the Cougars.