High school girls golf: Mustangs competing as team in 3A state event

Staff report

East Rowan’s girls golf team will be competing in the 3A State Championships on Monday and Tuesday.

The event is being held on the Grey Course at Foxfire Resort.

The state tournament has returned to normal this season, with two days and 36 holes.

Emma Callahan will be the first Mustang to tee off at 8 a.m.

Addison Queen will start at 8:09 a.m.

Hannah Waddell, Rowan County and South Piedmont Conference Player of the Year, will tee off at 8:18 a.m.

Tinsley Merrell coaches the Mustangs.

Salisbury’s Sydney Hlavacek will be competing as an individual in the 1A/2A State Championships at Longleaf.

Gray Stone will be competing as a team at Longleaf.