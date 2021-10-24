Faith briefs: Barbecue fundraiser, harvest festival set for Nov. 6
Barbecue fundraiser scheduled at The Arbor UMC
The Arbor UMC, located 5545 Woodleaf Road in Salisbury, will host its semi-annual barbecue on Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until all food is gone.
Pit-cooked BBQ and chickens are available. Plates and whole chickens as well as barbecue by the pound are available for sale. Proceeds go to church missions. All orders are take-out for this event.
China Grove Church of God harvest festival scheduled Nov. 6
The China Grove Church of God’s Harvest Festival will take place Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 413 North Franklin Street in China Grove.
Breakfast is 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Lunch is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. , with BBQ chicken or pork, baked beans, slaw and roll. Adults are $8. Children $6. Silent auction is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendors selling crafts, jewelry, wreaths and more. Contact Ann Sprinkle at 704-754-0109 for questions.
Hood Theological Seminary fundraiser will be virtual Nov. 19
The 1885 Society at Hood Theological Seminary is a special fundraiser by the Hood Theological Seminary National Alumni Association with a goal of raising funds for student scholarships. Each alumnus or alumna, and/or friend of the seminary who pays $188.50 annually becomes a Member of the “1885 Society.” Those who complete the $1,885.00 donation will be honored as a “founding member” during the 1885 Society Virtual Celebration.
The “1885 Society” donations can be made in ten installments of $188.50 or a one-time donation of $1,885.00.
This year’s virtual celebration will be on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at 7 p.m. This is a ticketed event, which will be an additional way to raise funds to support student scholarships.
For more information, visit hoodseminary.edu.
Walser honored by Smart Start Rowan
By Susan Shinn Turner Smart Start Rowan Jason Walser was wearing three hats Thursday evening at the annual Shirley... read more