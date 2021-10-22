Quotes of the week

“If you look at individual businesses, it will definitely go a long way.”

— Amy Ray, Spencer Community Appearance Committee member on facade grants

“I’ll be graduating in the spring. My dad will be the most excited person there. He says he’ll do a back flip.”

— JaVon Lofton, former West Rowan football star who is finishing his sports management degree while playing at

Averett University as a fifth-year senior

“We believe the vaccination requirement is needed to return the educational experience in and outside of the classroom to full strength this spring.”

— Jared Tice, Catawba College’s senior vice president and dean of students on a newly announced rule for all on campus to be vaccinated

“If I can vote, I vote.”

— Rebecca Hyde, who went to the polls Sunday as early voting began at the Rowan County Board of Elections

“Downtown Salisbury is a unique and authentic community that I am excited to be able to work to promote and enhance.”

— Sada Stewart Troutman, Historic Salisbury Foundation executive director who will be the new director of Downtown Salisbury Inc.

“I do miss football, especially Friday nights, and it’s kind of hard to sit and watch it. … But I wanted to have a senior baseball season without distractions.”

— Nathan Chrismon, South Rowan senior who has committed to East Carolina to play baseball

“In my line of work, I’m trained as a collaborator because I would never see one of my designs become reality and come off of that paper unless I collaborated with all these different people.”

— Karen Alexander, as she runs to remain Salisbury mayor

“I know what it’s like to be a person on the other end of not having access. So I don’t want anyone else to have to experience that. I don’t want anyone to have to fight, like I’ve had to fight in the past, to get information, to get access, to be heard.”

— Al Heggins, Salisbury mayor pro tem who is also running for mayor

“No one could have been expecting it after the way we started out, but it turned into an amazing night.”

— Noah Loeblein, West Rowan QB on his record six passing TD Senior Night