Kannapolis man charged with accidentally killing foster brother

KANNAPOLIS — A Kannapolis man is being held by York County, South Carolina, authorities after being charged with involuntary manslaughter in Rowan County.

Jahrell Dashawn McKenzie Jr., a 28-year-old who lived in Kannapolis when the shooting occurred, is accused of accidentally shooting and killing his 17-year-old foster brother at 2103 Fowler St., which is just outside of the northern city limits.

The teenager was struck in the back after a bullet fired from a gun McKenzie was playing with, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. He died at the scene, said Maj. John Sifford of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. McKenzie left the area after the shooting occurred.

Sifford said deputies are working to bring McKenzie back to Rowan County to face the involuntary manslaughter charge.