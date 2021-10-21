Letter: Anthony Smith is voice for those without one

I am writing in reference to Anthony Smith and his candidacy for the Salisbury City Council.

I have known Anthony to be a true advocate for those who do not have a voice. Smith is a proven leader and has dedicated his time to working to make Salisbury a better place. Anthony Smith’s stance on equity and inclusion for all does not go without notice.

He is committed to the investment our youth and building relationships with families. Our community needs Anthony Smith as a member of the Salisbury City Council. Together we rise.

— Tameka M. Brown

Salisbury