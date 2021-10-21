Letter: Anthony Smith has desire for everyone to thrive

When I found out Anthony Smith was running for Salisbury City Council, I was so excited! He is definitely someone who has been actively engaged with our local community and knows its needs. He not only know the needs, but he’s been actively engaged in meeting the needs through various organizations like Mission House, Inside Out Global, NAACP and Rowan Concerned Citizens. I know first hand his desire for everyone in this community to have an opportunity to thrive because I’ve had the pleasure of working along with him in various capacities.

My most memorable one is the Salisbury-Rowan Black Business Pitch Contest. Our local African-American community pooled our resources and services together to provide monetary and service support to the winner.

Mission House, where Anthony is the lead pastor was the host and he also served as a pitch judge. We both believe economic empowerment and support of local businesses is one way to help our community rise. We also had the honor of having the event featured in Enterprise League.

I’ve seen and experienced the work he has done and support him as a candidate!

— Tonya Cross

Salisbury