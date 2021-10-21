October 21, 2021

  • 54°

Letter: Al Heggins for all

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 21, 2021

Election time
Let’s be brave
Show the door to
The old brigade
Inward looking
No new ideas
Time to get new careers
It isn’t hard when you slice the cake
To see the layers and who’s on the make
Blue or red it don’t matter
Tribe and status top of the ladder
Status quo us on top
Kiss the ring oh my stop
Groucho looks down in a state
Al’s a marxist end of debate
Moribund playbook to the fore
Last gasp of the dinosaur
Demonize and steer up fear
All to lose don’t you hear?
Remember the words of FDR
If you need an aid-memoire
So my friends let’s move on
The 1950’s long and gone

— Andrew Walker

Salisbury

Print Article

Comments

Elections

Council candidates discuss city’s handling of ‘Fame’ relocation, protesting, pandemic

Business

Making Memore: Entrepreneurs harness power of Kannapolis’ Food Innovation Lab

Education

Shoutouts

Business

DuPont purchases Salisbury-based manufacturing business

Christmas Happiness

Christmas Bureau opens applications for families to get holiday assistance

Education

Spencer Library hosts life pathways event

Local

Salisbury-Rowan NAACP President Gemale Black seeking state branch’s top spot

Education

A fall theme on learning math at Mt. Ulla Elementary

High School

High school volleyball: West takes tournament title with victory over South

News

State briefs: Man charged after woman found dead in Davie home

News

GOP bill on NC governor’s emergency powers heads to his desk

Nation/World

Big changes in White House ideas to pay for $2 trillion plan

Nation/World

FDA OKs mixing COVID vaccines; backs Moderna, J&J boosters

Crime

NASCAR driver jailed on Rowan County assault charges

Education

Knox assistant principal resigns after video showing student confrontation

Crime

Woodleaf man jailed after two-county car chase

Elections

Rowan Board of Elections criticized for debating replacement of poll supervisor

Business

NC Small Business Administration official talks to Rowan Chamber about pandemic help

Local

Spencer aldermen, mayor candidates talk town’s future

High School

High school girls golf: Mustangs win regional, advance to state

Local

Firms hoping to lead Salisbury manager search will make pitches to council members Friday

Education

$2.24 million grant will major boost to Livingstone College STEM programs

Nation/World

Biden focuses on climate, families in trimmed $2T plan

Crime

Salisbury man arrested for running from deputies in smoke shop, tossing gun under table