DuPont purchases Salisbury-based manufacturing business

SALISBURY — MaxLife Industries’ ArmorWall business is being acquired by DuPont.

MaxLife is based in Salisbury and is a subsidiary of Taylor Clay Products, the nation’s largest privately-owned custom brick manufacturing business. MaxLife’s primary product is a type of structural insulated sheathing known as ArmorWall that is used in building construction and touted for its fire-resistance, water-resistance and durability.

“While letting go is difficult, I am excited to see the ArmorWall Business evolve to its full potential,” Charles Taylor, president and CEO of Taylor Clay, said in a news release. “The building science synergies will bring new and much needed innovations to the built environment.”

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

With the transaction, which is expected to close by the end of 2021, DuPont will purchase the ArmorWall brand, patented technology and the Salisbury manufacturing facility.

“This acquisition perfectly aligns with our strategy to enable our customers to meet their current and future design and productivity challenges by providing a robust portfolio of sustainable, resilient and energy efficient building solutions and technologies,” said Tim Lacey, global vice president and general manager, DuPont Performance Building Solutions and Corian Design. “With the addition of the ArmorWall business, we look forward to using our building science and advocacy expertise to achieve meaningful progress on building codes, product adoption and expansion in the industry.”

Headquartered in Delaware, DuPont is a multi-billion dollar international company that offers a number of specialty products in the electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety markets.

MaxLife Industries was founded in Rowan County over a decade ago. The company announced plans in July to expand its physical footprint in the county while creating 55 new jobs. With the expansion, MaxLife Industries added a second manufacturing facility at 1335 Litton Drive that also serves as the company’s customer service headquarters.

“The unique Structural Insulated Sheathing, or SIS, offering delivers much needed productivity to the job site,” MaxLife General Manager Jarrett Davis said. “This acquisition provides a great opportunity to expand reach in the marketplace through the combined portfolio of weatherization, thermal performance, air sealing and fire resistance solutions with the ability to accelerate growth and innovation.”

MaxLife is the second Salisbury-based business to be purchased by a larger company in the span of a week. Integro Technologies, a machine technology company headquartered on South Main Street, was acquired by Kaman Distribution Group.

MaxLife is continuing to hire employees to fill a number of vacant positions. People interested in a position at MaxLife can apply on the company’s website at www.MaxLifeIndustries.com/Careers or in-person at 4995 S. Main St. in Salisbury.