October 21, 2021

  • 68°

Blotter: Bullet holes found at Salisbury home

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:42 pm Thursday, October 21, 2021

SALISBURY — A person on Wednesday reported finding bullet holes in their home on New Street.

At about 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the person return to their home on the 1000 block of New Street and observed a broken window and a few other bullet holes at the residence. Police said the person heard gunshots earlier in the day.

No one was injured and no other details about the shooting were available.

In other crime reports:

• David Lucas Dyson, 27, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance on a penal institution premises on Tuesday. Sheriff’s deputies allegedly discovered marijuana on Dyson during a cell search.

• A drug overdose was reported on the 200 block of Mendenhall Road at about on Tuesday.

• A larceny was reported at Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores at 1105 Peeler Road on Tuesday. The loss was $191.

• Vandalism was reported on the 6000 block of Goodman Lake Road Tuesday.

• A larceny was reported on the 900 block of Parks Road Tuesday.

• An assault was reported on the 2000 block of Barger Road Tuesday.

• A larceny was reported on the 200 block of Wise Lane Tuesday. The loss was $90.

• There was a report of possession of stolen goods on South Main Street Tuesday.

• On Wednesday, there was a report of a drug overdose on the 300 block of Forbes Avenue.

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Few details available after Kannapolis shooting claims life

Business

East Spencer apparel store will host free luncheon for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

College

Catawba College receives record $200 million contribution to endowment

Crime

Blotter: Bullet holes found at Salisbury home

Crime

Rowan Sheriff’s Office releases details of NASCAR driver’s assault at coworker’s home

Elections

Council candidates discuss city’s handling of ‘Fame’ relocation, protesting, pandemic

Business

Making Memore: Entrepreneurs harness power of Kannapolis’ Food Innovation Lab

Education

Shoutouts

Business

DuPont purchases Salisbury-based manufacturing business

Christmas Happiness

Christmas Bureau opens applications for families to get holiday assistance

Education

Spencer Library hosts life pathways event

Local

Salisbury-Rowan NAACP President Gemale Black seeking state branch’s top spot

Education

A fall theme on learning math at Mt. Ulla Elementary

High School

High school volleyball: West takes tournament title with victory over South

News

State briefs: Man charged after woman found dead in Davie home

News

GOP bill on NC governor’s emergency powers heads to his desk

Nation/World

Big changes in White House ideas to pay for $2 trillion plan

Nation/World

FDA OKs mixing COVID vaccines; backs Moderna, J&J boosters

Crime

NASCAR driver jailed on Rowan County assault charges

Education

Knox assistant principal resigns after video showing student confrontation

Crime

Woodleaf man jailed after two-county car chase

Elections

Rowan Board of Elections criticized for debating replacement of poll supervisor

Business

NC Small Business Administration official talks to Rowan Chamber about pandemic help

Local

Spencer aldermen, mayor candidates talk town’s future