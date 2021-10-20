NASCAR driver jailed on Rowan County assault charges

SALISBURY — A part-time NASCAR driver was jailed Wednesday in Rowan County on assault charges and indefinitely suspended from competing.

Carson Reed Ware, a 21-year-old who’s originally from Jamestown, faces charges of assault on a female, simple assault and injury to personal property. He remained in jail Wednesday evening.

Details about the charges weren’t available Wednesday evening. Rowan Sheriff’s Office records show he was arrested around 3:12 a.m.

Ware drives the No. 17 car for Rick Ware Racing, which is based in Mooresville, and made six starts this year in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series. In two of those races, he didn’t finish. His best running this year was 28th. He’s also raced in the ARCA Menards Series and the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series.

In a statement posted online Wednesday, Rick Ware Racing said the 21-year-old driver has been indefinitely suspended.

“My hope is that Carson will get the help that he needs during this difficult time,” Rick Ware Racing said in its statement.