October 19, 2021

  • 48°

Young entrepreneur raises $1,000 for Rowan County United Way with lemonade stand

By Ben Stansell

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, October 19, 2021

SALISBURY — A young entrepreneur spent Saturday selling lemonade for a good cause.

Wearing a bright yellow ribbon and matching shoes, 7-year-old Layla Jones helped raise $1,000 through her lemonade stand to donate to the Rowan County United Way. 

Jones sold individually packaged containers of the sugary beverage from a tent posted at the corner of South Church and East Fisher Streets from 12-3 p.m. on Saturday. The lemonade stand brought customers from across the county, including several firefighters and police officers.

Jones made the donation on behalf of Families First. Located on the second floor of the former Wells Fargo building, Families First focuses on strengthening Rowan County families with a number of services and programs. 

The agency has partnered with United Way for the past 25 years and is currently one of the United Way’s 19 community investment partners. The $1,000 donation is a celebration of that quarter-century partnership and will be a welcomed boost to the United Way’s ongoing fundraising campaign.

“We would not be able to serve over 4,000 children and families each year without their guidance and support in meeting the needs in our community — including healthy lifestyle behaviors, mental health, and substance abuse,” Families First Executive Director Jeannie Sherrill said in a statement.

More information about Families First can be found online at www.familiesfirst-ncinc.org.

Print Article

Comments

News

Council to discuss potential changes to Downtown Revitalization Incentive grant program

News

Public safety, city manager, economy: Mayoral candidates Alexander, Heggins discuss city’s biggest issues

Elections

Political Notebook: Rowan Democratic Party makes endorsements for municipal races

Local

Spencer looking for big impact from new storefront grants

Granite Quarry

Election 2021: Granite Quarry’s new mayor will be a veteran or a newcomer

Ask Us

Ask Us: If I received my vaccine in another county, is it recorded in Rowan?

Local

Young entrepreneur raises $1,000 for Rowan County United Way with lemonade stand

News

Election 2021: Candidates in East Spencer hoping to continue moving town forward

News

Election 2021: Candidates detail their visions, goals if elected to Salisbury City Council

China Grove

Election 2021: China Grove Town Council candidates detail approaches to handling economic, residential growth

Local

Elect 2021: Four candidates competing for three seats in town of Cleveland

Local

County hopes software will streamline foster home licensing process

Local

Election 2021:Four vie for pair of seats on Granite Quarry board

High School

High school volleyball: Carson tops Mustangs again

News

Judge: No waiting on NC budget to act on school funding

Nation/World

2 more House Democrats retiring, underscoring 2022 obstacles

Crime

Man jailed for shooting at Davie detectives in Rowan County given $560,000 bond

BREAKING NEWS

County Commissioner Craig Pierce pleads guilty to driving while intoxicated

BREAKING NEWS

Overdose call turns into homicide investigation on Ted Lane

Crime

Court judgment requires occupants to vacate Gheen Road home, site of two murders

Crime

Blotter: Oct. 17

Nation/World

Bill Clinton back home after hospitalization from infection

Local

Early voting creeps along as county holds first municipal voting on Sunday

News

5 killed in single-vehicle crash in Raleigh