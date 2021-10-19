Letter: Smith is man of high character, integrity
Anthony Smith is a great choice for City Council.
I’ve had numerous opportunities to observe his passion and commitment to Salisbury and have always found him to be a man of the highest character and integrity. He is extremely knowledgeable and professional.
I am confident that Anthony will not hesitate to ask the tough questions and hold people accountable. He is a fair man, of sound judgment, committed and focused on making sure Salisbury will continue to grow in a way we can all be proud to call home.
— Arnisha Archie
Salisbury
