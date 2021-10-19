Letter: Smith is big picture thinker, courageous leader

My name is Bailey Wingler and I have been a Salisbury resident for 13 years. I moved here from Charlotte to buy my first home and raise my family. I am an artist, arts administrator and educator with a passion for community engagement through the arts. I am writing today to share my endorsement of Pastor Anthony Smith for City Council.

I first learned about Anthony Smith when I read about the educational opportunities that his church has provided to area teens in the form of a film school. To see someone investing in our youth in a way that teaches them a unique skill set not offered in most school systems was indeed a remarkable feat.

Voted “10 to Watch” by the Post for his activism and leadership, I have personally participated in numerous discussions where Smith was an active participant and have witnessed him conducting himself with virtue and compassion. He is an active listener, a forever student and a courageous leader who is not only willing, but eager to tackle the issues our citizens face. He is a big picture thinker and while he is dedicated to growing our citizens as individuals, he has a knack for recognizing the changes that would have enormous impact for the population at large.

Prioritizing reading and research, he is the person in any meeting who waits until the end to speak and when he does speak, it is apparent that he has considered every perspective. He is not only full of innovative and exciting ideas, but he does the research and provides the data necessary to elevate him from a man with opinions to a man with great knowledge. Salisbury should be honored to have a person of this caliber willing to represent our citizens through the City Council.

— Bailey Wingler

Salisbury