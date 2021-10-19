October 19, 2021

  • 48°

Letter: Smith is big picture thinker, courageous leader

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, October 19, 2021

My name is Bailey Wingler and I have been a Salisbury resident for 13 years. I moved here from Charlotte to buy my first home and raise my family. I am an artist, arts administrator and educator with a passion for community engagement through the arts. I am writing today to share my endorsement of Pastor Anthony Smith for City Council.

I first learned about Anthony Smith when I read about the educational opportunities that his church has provided to area teens in the form of a film school. To see someone investing in our youth in a way that teaches them a unique skill set not offered in most school systems was indeed a remarkable feat.

Voted “10 to Watch” by the Post for his activism and leadership, I have personally participated in numerous discussions where Smith was an active participant and have witnessed him conducting himself with virtue and compassion. He is an active listener, a forever student and a courageous leader who is not only willing, but eager to tackle the issues our citizens face. He is a big picture thinker and while he is dedicated to growing our citizens as individuals, he has a knack for recognizing the changes that would have enormous impact for the population at large.

Prioritizing reading and research, he is the person in any meeting who waits until the end to speak and when he does speak, it is apparent that he has considered every perspective. He is not only full of innovative and exciting ideas, but he does the research and provides the data necessary to elevate him from a man with opinions to a man with great knowledge. Salisbury should be honored to have a person of this caliber willing to represent our citizens through the City Council.

— Bailey Wingler

Salisbury

Print Article

Comments

News

Council to discuss potential changes to Downtown Revitalization Incentive grant program

News

Public safety, city manager, economy: Mayoral candidates Alexander, Heggins discuss city’s biggest issues

Elections

Political Notebook: Rowan Democratic Party makes endorsements for municipal races

Local

Spencer looking for big impact from new storefront grants

Granite Quarry

Election 2021: Granite Quarry’s new mayor will be a veteran or a newcomer

Ask Us

Ask Us: If I received my vaccine in another county, is it recorded in Rowan?

Local

Young entrepreneur raises $1,000 for Rowan County United Way with lemonade stand

News

Election 2021: Candidates in East Spencer hoping to continue moving town forward

News

Election 2021: Candidates detail their visions, goals if elected to Salisbury City Council

China Grove

Election 2021: China Grove Town Council candidates detail approaches to handling economic, residential growth

Local

Elect 2021: Four candidates competing for three seats in town of Cleveland

Local

County hopes software will streamline foster home licensing process

Local

Election 2021:Four vie for pair of seats on Granite Quarry board

High School

High school volleyball: Carson tops Mustangs again

News

Judge: No waiting on NC budget to act on school funding

Nation/World

2 more House Democrats retiring, underscoring 2022 obstacles

Crime

Man jailed for shooting at Davie detectives in Rowan County given $560,000 bond

BREAKING NEWS

County Commissioner Craig Pierce pleads guilty to driving while intoxicated

BREAKING NEWS

Overdose call turns into homicide investigation on Ted Lane

Crime

Court judgment requires occupants to vacate Gheen Road home, site of two murders

Crime

Blotter: Oct. 17

Nation/World

Bill Clinton back home after hospitalization from infection

Local

Early voting creeps along as county holds first municipal voting on Sunday

News

5 killed in single-vehicle crash in Raleigh