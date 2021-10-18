October 18, 2021

  • 59°

Overdose call turns into homicide investigation on Ted Lane

By Josh Bergeron

Published 10:26 am Monday, October 18, 2021

SALISBURY — An overdose call turned into a homicide investigation Sunday after a man was found dead on a basement couch.

Timothy James Long, a 35-year-old man known as TJ, was found dead early Sunday on a couch in the basement of a home at 375 Ted Lane, which is in the Correll Park area. His death initially was reported an as overdose.

Rowan sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene at 2:54 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, deputies saw a number of needles around the room, said Maj. John Sifford of the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.

After CPR was unsuccessful, Long was pronounced dead at 3:11 a.m. Prior to CPR, Long was also given the drug Narcan in an attempt to reverse the overdose.

People at the scene who spoke to Rowan sheriff’s deputies said they last saw Long alive at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. A group that was previously at the Ted Lane house went to a nearby house on Duke Drive to take showers. That group went to check on Long after a man came to the Duke Drive house and said he heard gunshots, Sifford said.

While members of the group that returned to check on Long assumed he overdosed, first responders found a gunshot wound near the base of man’s neck, Sifford said. Long’s father, who was at the home, said he heard gunshots, but he didn’t check what happened.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information can contact detectives D. Earnhardt at 704-216-8741 or A. Ratledge at 704-216-8770.

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Overdose call turns into homicide investigation on Ted Lane

Crime

Court judgement requires occupants to vacate Gheen Road home, site of two murders

Crime

Blotter: Oct. 17

Nation/World

Bill Clinton back home after hospitalization from infection

Local

Early voting creeps along as county holds first municipal voting on Sunday

News

5 killed in single-vehicle crash in Raleigh

News

Knightdale police officer dies in crash on Interstate 540

Granite Quarry

Granite Fest makes a comeback with music, vendors and fun for kids

Education

State budget process could mean big gains or loss of funding for schools

Business

Biz Roundup: Downtown Salisbury vying for $25,000 cash prize

Kannapolis

Kannapolis native serves as a member of U.S. Navy’s ‘Silent Service’

Local

Snyder promoted to deputy city clerk

Crime

Woman arrested for flashing rear end at Sheriff’s Office after previous charges overturned

Lifestyle

Hall wins bronze medal in SilverArts

Clubs

Harold B. Jarrett American Legion Post 342 holds 75th anniversary celebration

Business

Salisbury-based Integro Technologies acquired by Kaman Distribution Group

Lifestyle

World War II veteran, longtime Rowan County farmer, celebrates 100th birthday

Local

Rowan commissioners will discuss body cameras for bailiffs, arrowhead donation, plumbing fix for lead levels

Business

Downtown move gives Salisbury Eyecare and Eyewear chance to expand offerings, add new doctor

Nation/World

Clinton recovering from infection 

Crime

Teen charged in shooting at Mount Tabor High School held without bond

Nation/World

Marine officer receives reprimand for Afghanistan criticism

Elections

Beasley top fundraiser in third quarter for Senate race

Farm & Garden

Nearly 1-ton pumpkin sets record at state fair