Area Sports Briefs: Perfect CCC season for Salisbury soccer

From staff reports

Salisbury’s boys soccer team completed a perfect Central Carolina Conference season with Monday’s 6-1 victory against Lexington.

Will Webb scored 40 seconds into the match for the Hornets (16-1, 10-0) on an assist by Luke Graeber, the first of his three.

The second half started almost the same way,as Webb scored inside of a minute, this time from Colin Donaldson.

That opened up the game a bit and SHS found moreopportunities.

Leonardo Fragoso, Daniel Cuevas, Donaldson, and Mario Perez also scored.

It was the first career goal for Perez.

Assists were also credited to Joseph Hernandez and Hines Busby.

Salisbury got excellent play from Hernandez, David Austin, and Riley Dillon.

Next up for Salisbury is a non-conference matchup versus former CCC rival Ledford. The game is set for Thursday at 6 p.m. at Ludwig Stadium.

The regular season doesn’t conclude for another two weeks. However since NR didn’t field a team and we had our open date (7 team league), we had to find some non conference opponents to bridge the gap. Playoffs begin November 1st.