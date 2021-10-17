October 17, 2021

White 73rd Anniversary

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 17, 2021

Charles Lee White Sr. and Mary Vernice Twitty White of Salisbury, celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary on Oct. 1, 2021. They are celebrating with a special surprise dinner with family.
The Whites were united in marriage Oct. 1, 1948. Both retired, they are members of Hall’s Chapel Primitive Baptist Church, where Charles is a Deacon and Mary is a Deaconess and Mother of the church.
The couple’s children are Juanita Boyd Hardy and husband Melvin of Silver Spring, MD., Apostle Charlene Kellam and husband Bishop J.C. Kellam of Salisbury, Pastor Carolyn Leonard and husband Moses of Salisbury, Barbara Jean Selmon and husband James of Houston, Texas, Charles Lee White Jr. of Salisbury, Marie Carlos of Salisbury, Pastor Kathy White of Salisbury, and Rhonda Ganiel White and husband Charles of Houston, Texas.
The Whites also have 25 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren.
We the White Family, thank the Lord Jesus for 73 years of marriage, and we pray that our parents will live to see many, many, many, more. God bless you. We love you! Your Family!

