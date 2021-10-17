McCaffrey on IR, can’t return to Panthers for three more weeks

CHARLOTTE (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have placed running back Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least the next three games with a hamstring injury.

McCaffrey already has missed two games, both Carolina losses.

The earliest he will be able to return to action is Nov. 7 against the New England Patriots. McCaffrey will have missed 18 of 24 games with injuries since becoming the league’s highest-paid running back following the 2019 season.

The Panthers (3-2) host the Minnesota Vikings (2-3) today.

Chuba Hubbard will start for McCaffrey, who practiced on a limited basis Wednesday but was held out Thursday and Friday.