Letter: Former Kannapolis councilman endorses three candidates

Usually around this time of the year, I begin getting questions about who would be the best choice for Kannapolis City Council. I hope our citizens will not vote based on a yard sign. I hope our citizens will not vote based on simple interactions with any candidate. I really hope you do your research and vote on what’s BEST for our community as a whole.

With growth, comes challenges that require strong leadership and sound vision to capitalize on the momentum we now have. I have done my research and give you the reasons I choose the following.

Each team member lends their individual skills to the Kannapolis vision: Jeanne Dixon, Dr. James Litaker and Van Rowell.

They have a platform that will focus on the following areas if elected:

• Community

• Education

• Housing

• Business Development

• Youth Empowerment

• Low tax system

— Roger Haas

Kannapolis

Editor’s note: Roger Haas is a former Kannapolis City Council member.