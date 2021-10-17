Letter: Former Kannapolis councilman endorses three candidates
Usually around this time of the year, I begin getting questions about who would be the best choice for Kannapolis City Council. I hope our citizens will not vote based on a yard sign. I hope our citizens will not vote based on simple interactions with any candidate. I really hope you do your research and vote on what’s BEST for our community as a whole.
With growth, comes challenges that require strong leadership and sound vision to capitalize on the momentum we now have. I have done my research and give you the reasons I choose the following.
Each team member lends their individual skills to the Kannapolis vision: Jeanne Dixon, Dr. James Litaker and Van Rowell.
They have a platform that will focus on the following areas if elected:
• Community
• Education
• Housing
• Business Development
• Youth Empowerment
• Low tax system
— Roger Haas
Kannapolis
Editor’s note: Roger Haas is a former Kannapolis City Council member.
