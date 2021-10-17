College football roundup: Howell, Heels hold off Hurricanes

Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL — Sam Howell threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more as North Carolina held off Miami, 45-42, sending the Hurricanes to their worst record at the midway mark of a season in more than two decades.

Miami was in position to tie or win when reaching the North Carolina 16-yard line in the final minute, but linebacker Cedric Gray intercepted a tipped pass with 6 seconds left.

Ty Chandler ran for two touchdowns for the Tar Heels (4-3 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) in a matchup of two teams that began the season in the Top 15. The Hurricanes (2-4, 0-2) are 2-4 for the first time since 1997 when they were on NCAA probation and stuck with scholarship limitations.

Howell was 17 for 26 for 154 yards in the air with an interception while running for 98 yards on 17 carries. UNC receiver Josh Downs has scored on a touchdown reception in every game this season, including the team’s first TD on a 45-yard play Saturday. He has an eight game TD streak dating to last season.

Miami is home against No. 22 N.C. State on Saturday. North Carolina has a bye week before traveling to Notre Dame on Oct. 30.

Cavs 48, Duke 0

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Brennan Armstrong threw for two first-half touchdowns and ran for another and Virginia scored on all six possessions before halftime in a 48-0 victory over Duke.

Armstrong hit Dontayvion Wicks on a 20-yard corner route and Jelani Woods with five seconds left in the first half as the Cavaliers (5-2, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) built a 34-0 lead.

The victory margin was the Cavaliers’ largest since they beat VMI 49-0 in 2013, and largest in an ACC game since they beat Miami 48-0 in 2007.

The Blue Devils (3-4, 0-3) arrived third in the league with an average of 496.8 yards of offense, but mounted just one drive in the first half. It ended when Matt Alswanger banged a 25-yard field goal attempt off the left upright. A fourth-and-5 pass from the Cavaliers’ 19 was batted down in the third quarter.

Blue Devils coach David Cutcliffe, whose team has a bye week ahead, described the outcome as “something of a gut-check” to rebound from. “The approach is finding a way to get better, and the approach is again owning it, which starts with me,” he said. “Every one of us are tough-minded enough and have enough character to take this on. That’s where it all lies.”

No. 1 Georgia 30, Kentucky 13: With Georgia playing its first game as the nation’s No. 1-ranked team since 2008, Stetson Bennett tossed three touchdown passes and the Bulldogs got another stifling defensive effort in the victory over No. 11 Kentucky.

Bennett, starting his third straight game in place of injured JT Daniels, hooked up with freshman tight end Brock Bowers on a pair of scores. The senior quarterback was 14 of 20 for 250 yards in another solid performance with Daniels watching from the sideline for the Bulldogs (7-0, 5-0 Southeastern Conference).

Monmouth 34, Campbell 17: Tony Muskett threw for 286 yards with three touchdowns and Monmouth rallied past Campbell, holding onto first place in the Big South Conference.

Lonnie Moore IV made seven catches for 115 yards and a touchdown while Terrance Greene had two touchdown catches and 104 yards receiving for Monmouth (4-3, 3-0). Campbell (3-3. 2-1) was led by Wiley Hartley’s 314 yards passing with Caleb Snead catching six passes for 178 yards.

Kennesaw State 14, NC A&T 0: Xavier Shepherd had two touchdowns runs and Kennesaw State beat North Carolina A&T.

Shepherd ran into the end zone from the 3 to cap a 10-play, 80-yard drive midway through the second quarter. He added a 1-yard TD run with about three minutes left in the third.

Kennesaw State (5-1, 2-0 Big South Conference) had 222 yards on the ground and held North Carolina A&T (3-3, 2-1) to just 31 yards rushing.