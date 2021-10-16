October 16, 2021

William Byron stands in the garage area during practice. (AP File Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Liberty University extends NASCAR sponsorship through 2026

CHARLOTTE (AP) — Liberty University has reached a five-year extension with Hendrick Motorsports to continue as a primary sponsor for William Byron.

Byron is a junior pursuing a degree in strategic communication through Liberty’s online program. He has been sponsored by the Christian university in some part since 2014 when he drove late models.

Liberty has sponsored 12 races a season for Byron at the Cup level since his 2018 rookie season. The contract extension announced Friday covers 12 races a year through 2026.

“We are honored to partner with and support Hendrick Motorsports,” Liberty President Jerry Prevo said in a statement. “We feel this partnership will benefit our students at Liberty University in many ways.”

Liberty uses the sponsorship to promote its university, but it also receives support from the race team. Hendrick Motorsports has assisted Liberty’s School of Engineering’s Formula SAE effort, which focuses on electric car technology. Hendrick Automotive Group has helped develop a degree specialization in automotive dealership management.

“The partnership impacts so many different areas, and I believe we’re just scratching the surface of the value we’re able to deliver,” Rick Hendrick said. “We look forward to working together over the next five years to take it to the next level.”

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

