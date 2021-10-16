Area Sports: Celebration of Life memorial service planned for Coach Wright

From staff reports

A Celebration of Life memorial service for David Wright will take place on Saturday, Oct. 23, at 3 p.m. at the South Rowan baseball field.

Wright played at South Rowan and Carson-Newman and served as head baseball coach at Concord, West Rowan and for the South Rowan American Legion team.

He died of cancer at 51.

Friends, players and coaches from Wright’s baseball years will participate in a program to honor his memory.

Music will be provided by members of a band that Wright was a part of.

NFL

Javon Hargrave (North Rowan) made four tackles for Philadelphia in Thursday’s 28-22 loss to Tampa Bay.

College soccer

MARS HILL — Freshman Amery Harrison netted a hat trick as Catawba remained undefeated in women’s soccer with a 5-0 South Atlantic Confernce victory at Mars Hill on Saturday afternoon.

The 14th-ranked Indians (12-0-1, 7-0) logged their ninth straight shutout.

Catawba travels to Queens on Wednesday.

•••

Catawba’s men lost 2-1 to Mars Hill on Saturday.

Nico Morillo scored for Catawba (6-5-2, 2-5-1).

College volleyball

SALISBURY — Mars Hill posted a four-set win over Catawba in South Atlantic Conference volleyball action on Saturday at Goodman Gym.

Allison Bryant led Catawba (8-8, 5-5) with 16 kills and added a dozen digs. Kylie Morgan followed with 11 kills and 15 digs. Ashley Johnson contributed nine kills and four blocks, with libero Gabrielle Kuzma posting 15 digs.

Catawba will host Newberry on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

•••

Lenoir-Rhyne won 3-1 against Queens on Saturday.

Braelyn Faust (West Rowan) had four kills and four blocks for the Bears (11-3, 9-1).

Lindsay Elmore (Carson) had nine kills and six blocks for the Royals (11-8, 6-4).

•••

Anna Rymer total 11 kills for Ferrum on Saturday in losses to Roanoke and Randolph-Macon.

College football

JaVon Lofton (West Rowan) had six tackles for Averett, including a sack, in Saturday’s 30-25 loss at Huntingdon.

•••

Devin Turner (West Rowan) had four tackles and a hurry as St. Andrews beat Kentucky Christian 35-24 for its first win.