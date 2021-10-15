Photos: South Rowan volleyball team’s Senior Night, Falcons’ unblemished SPC season
LANDIS — South Rowan’s volleyball team played West Rowan tough but came up just short on Senior Night.
South celebrated the careers of Payton Black, Kali Nelson and Emma Owens on Thursday as West Rowan finished 14-0 in the 3A South Piedmont Conference.
