High school football: Scores

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press

Arden Christ School 45, Charlotte Country Day 0

Asheville 31, McDowell County 0

Asheville Erwin 24, Asheville Roberson 20

Cape Fear 20, Fayetteville Britt 12

Cary Panther Creek 55, Green Level 10

Chambers 29, North Mecklenburg 0

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 49, Charlotte Harding 6

Charlotte Independence 51, East Mecklenburg 0

Charlotte Providence 35, Mint Hill Rocky River 16

Chocowinity Southside 56, Lejeune 0

Clayton 26, Wendell Corinth Holders 7

Concord 48, Northwest Cabarrus 14

Currituck County 56, Pasquotank County 8

Davidson Community School 52, Lake Norman Charter 14

Durham Hillside 42, Chapel Hill 7

East Carteret 21, Pamlico County 8

East Davidson 29, South Davidson 0

East Duplin 56, South Lenoir 0

East Forsyth 51, Winston-Salem Reynolds 0

East Lincoln 42, Hickory St. Stephens 6

East Surry 40, East Bend Forbush 14

Eastern Alamance 41, Person 0

Eastern Guilford 56, Southern Guilford 0

Eastern Randolph 38, Providence Grove 16

Eastern Wayne 27, Wilson Beddingfield 6

Edenton Holmes 62, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 0

Enka 28, North Buncombe 14

Fairmont 42, Red Springs 0

Fayetteville Pine Forest 49, Erwin Triton 21

Fayetteville Westover 32, Fayetteville Sanford 27

Forest City Chase 31, Polk County 13

Fuquay-Varina 34, Garner 14

Goldsboro 47, North Johnston 13

Greenville Conley 42, Jacksonville 21

Havelock 32, South Central Pitt 12

Hertford County 54, Camden County 14

Hickory 63, West Iredell 0

Hoke County 52, Cameron Union Pines 12

Holly Springs 49, Morrisville Green Hope 0

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 35, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 28

Jacksonville White Oak 34, Holly Ridge Dixon 8

Lumberton 26, Fayetteville Byrd 0

Marshville Forest Hills 31, West Stanly 16

Matthews Butler 28, Charlotte Catholic 21

Matthews Weddington 52, Monroe Sun Valley 0

Metrolina Christian Academy 31, High Point Christian Academy 7

Mitchell County 33, Burnsville Mountain Heritage 0

Monroe 39, Monroe Parkwood 6

Mooresville 14, West Cabarrus 0

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 30, Winston-Salem Carver 6

New Bern 48, Greenville Rose 0

Newton Grove Midway 49, West Bladen 33

Newton-Conover 40, Catawba Bandys 6

North Brunswick 35, West Brunswick 27

North Davidson 47, Asheboro 0

North Lincoln 49, Newton Foard 3

North Rowan 50, West Davidson 14

North Stanly 46, South Stanly 0

Northwest Guilford 51, Jamestown Ragsdale 6

Pender County 60, East Columbus 12

Perquimans 46, Bertie County 6

Pikeville Aycock 35, West Johnston 20

Princeton 70, Seven Springs Spring Creek 0

Raleigh Millbrook 27, Raleigh Wakefield 24, OT

Reidsville 57, West Stokes 0

Roanoke Rapids 14, Louisburg 8

Salisbury 59, Lexington 0

Smithfield-Selma 64, Southern Wayne 0

South Granville 55, Carrboro 0

Spring Lake Overhills 44, Harnett Central 20

Surry Central 45, North Wilkes 20

Swansboro 42, Croatan 38

Valdese Draughn 32, Rosman 2

Wake Forest 23, Wake Forest Heritage 12

Wallace-Rose Hill 62, Kinston 35

Warsaw Kenan 42, North Lenoir 14

Washington 37, North Pitt 22

Watauga County 49, Lenoir Hibriten 13

Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 49, Monroe Piedmont 0

Wayne Christian 52, Halifax Academy 30

West Carteret 38, Richlands 19

West Craven 48, Greene Central 0

West Forsyth 35, Davie County 14

West Rowan 57, Central Cabarrus 13

Western Harnett 21, Fayetteville Smith 12

Whiteville 63, West Columbus 7

Wilmington Hoggard 41, Wilmington Ashley 13

Wilmington Laney 27, South Brunswick 23

Wilson Hunt 43, South Johnston 19

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com