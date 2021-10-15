October 16, 2021

  • 63°

High school football: Scores

By Post Sports

Published 10:09 pm Friday, October 15, 2021

Friday’s Scores
The Associated Press
Arden Christ School 45, Charlotte Country Day 0
Asheville 31, McDowell County 0
Asheville Erwin 24, Asheville Roberson 20
Cape Fear 20, Fayetteville Britt 12
Cary Panther Creek 55, Green Level 10
Chambers 29, North Mecklenburg 0
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 49, Charlotte Harding 6
Charlotte Independence 51, East Mecklenburg 0
Charlotte Providence 35, Mint Hill Rocky River 16
Chocowinity Southside 56, Lejeune 0
Clayton 26, Wendell Corinth Holders 7
Concord 48, Northwest Cabarrus 14
Currituck County 56, Pasquotank County 8
Davidson Community School 52, Lake Norman Charter 14
Durham Hillside 42, Chapel Hill 7
East Carteret 21, Pamlico County 8
East Davidson 29, South Davidson 0
East Duplin 56, South Lenoir 0
East Forsyth 51, Winston-Salem Reynolds 0
East Lincoln 42, Hickory St. Stephens 6
East Surry 40, East Bend Forbush 14
Eastern Alamance 41, Person 0
Eastern Guilford 56, Southern Guilford 0
Eastern Randolph 38, Providence Grove 16
Eastern Wayne 27, Wilson Beddingfield 6
Edenton Holmes 62, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 0
Enka 28, North Buncombe 14
Fairmont 42, Red Springs 0
Fayetteville Pine Forest 49, Erwin Triton 21
Fayetteville Westover 32, Fayetteville Sanford 27
Forest City Chase 31, Polk County 13
Fuquay-Varina 34, Garner 14
Goldsboro 47, North Johnston 13
Greenville Conley 42, Jacksonville 21
Havelock 32, South Central Pitt 12
Hertford County 54, Camden County 14
Hickory 63, West Iredell 0
Hoke County 52, Cameron Union Pines 12
Holly Springs 49, Morrisville Green Hope 0
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 35, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 28
Jacksonville White Oak 34, Holly Ridge Dixon 8
Lumberton 26, Fayetteville Byrd 0
Marshville Forest Hills 31, West Stanly 16
Matthews Butler 28, Charlotte Catholic 21
Matthews Weddington 52, Monroe Sun Valley 0
Metrolina Christian Academy 31, High Point Christian Academy 7
Mitchell County 33, Burnsville Mountain Heritage 0
Monroe 39, Monroe Parkwood 6
Mooresville 14, West Cabarrus 0
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 30, Winston-Salem Carver 6
New Bern 48, Greenville Rose 0
Newton Grove Midway 49, West Bladen 33
Newton-Conover 40, Catawba Bandys 6
North Brunswick 35, West Brunswick 27
North Davidson 47, Asheboro 0
North Lincoln 49, Newton Foard 3
North Rowan 50, West Davidson 14
North Stanly 46, South Stanly 0
Northwest Guilford 51, Jamestown Ragsdale 6
Pender County 60, East Columbus 12
Perquimans 46, Bertie County 6
Pikeville Aycock 35, West Johnston 20
Princeton 70, Seven Springs Spring Creek 0
Raleigh Millbrook 27, Raleigh Wakefield 24, OT
Reidsville 57, West Stokes 0
Roanoke Rapids 14, Louisburg 8
Salisbury 59, Lexington 0
Smithfield-Selma 64, Southern Wayne 0
South Granville 55, Carrboro 0
Spring Lake Overhills 44, Harnett Central 20
Surry Central 45, North Wilkes 20
Swansboro 42, Croatan 38
Valdese Draughn 32, Rosman 2
Wake Forest 23, Wake Forest Heritage 12
Wallace-Rose Hill 62, Kinston 35
Warsaw Kenan 42, North Lenoir 14
Washington 37, North Pitt 22
Watauga County 49, Lenoir Hibriten 13
Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 49, Monroe Piedmont 0
Wayne Christian 52, Halifax Academy 30
West Carteret 38, Richlands 19
West Craven 48, Greene Central 0
West Forsyth 35, Davie County 14
West Rowan 57, Central Cabarrus 13
Western Harnett 21, Fayetteville Smith 12
Whiteville 63, West Columbus 7
Wilmington Hoggard 41, Wilmington Ashley 13
Wilmington Laney 27, South Brunswick 23
Wilson Hunt 43, South Johnston 19
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    How would you grade the Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education's handling of COVID-19 in schools?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

Nation/World

Clinton recovering from infection 

Crime

Teen charged in shooting at Mount Tabor High School held without bond

Nation/World

Marine officer receives reprimand for Afghanistan criticism

Elections

Beasley top fundraiser in third quarter for Senate race

Farm & Garden

Nearly 1-ton pumpkin sets record at state fair

High School

High school football: Loeblein throws record six TD passes for Falcons; Cavs, Hornets romp

Nation/World

UK lawmaker stabbed to death in terrorist act

Crime

Cooleemee man arrested after trading gunfire with Davie County investigators in Rowan

Elections

Salisbury council candidates list crime reduction, hiring a new city manager among city’s top priorities

Crime

Blotter: Man charged with trio of vehicle break-ins

Coronavirus

Catawba College will require COVID-19 vaccinations in 2022

Local

City selects Sada Stewart Troutman as new Downtown Salisbury Inc. director

Local

Rowan Republicans’ Lincoln-Reagan Dinner brings conservatives together for night of speeches, awards

High School

Photos: South Rowan volleyball team’s Senior Night, Falcons’ unblemished SPC season

Coronavirus

Four new COVID-19 deaths make 433 in Rowan since start of pandemic

Nation/World

Bill Clinton in hospital for non-COVID-related infection

Local

Quotes of the week

Coronavirus

FDA panel endorses lower-dose Moderna COVID shot for booster

High School

High school volleyball: West edges South for unbeaten SPC season

Nation/World

Full pension restored for FBI official fired under Trump

News

Former Gov. Perdue leading standardized testing board

Elections

Salisbury mayoral candidates Alexander, Heggins talk leadership style during Chamber of Commerce forum

Local

Photos: Rowan deputy’s funeral procession passes through downtown Salisbury

Crime

24-year-old man jailed for kidnapping, rape charges