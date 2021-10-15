October 15, 2021

Area Sport Briefs: Salisbury tops Cavaliers in volleyball

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Friday, October 15, 2021

From staff reports

Salisbury defeated North Rowan 25-18, 25-13 and 25-7 on Thursday in a Central Carolina Conference match.

Ashley Yang had 17 assists and six digs. Ava Morris had six aces and nine kills. Ella Trainor had three aces. Grace Blackwell had three aces. Kendall Colwell had four digs. Mallory Link had six kills. Riley Peltz had seven kills and eight digs.

BASEBALL

Owen White (Carson) pitched five shutout innings for the Surprise Sagueros in the Arizona Fall League.

White allowed two hits and two walks and struck out five.

HS BASKETBALL

 Former UVA-Wise assistant Davis Absher (Davie) is coaching the boys team at Ashe County in West Jefferson.

Absher’s father, Mike, coached Davie basketball for 20 seasons.

•••

Former A.L. Brown standout Kheni Briggs, who plays now at The Burlington School, has committed to Charleston Southern.

•••

Former North Rowan player Brandon White (6-foot-10), now at Winston-Salem Christian, reclassified to the Class of 2023 and is ranked 36th nationally in that class.

 

HS FOOTBALL

Central Cabarrus at West Rowan is the WSAT/WEGO Game of the Week.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

Catawba posted its eighth straight shutout to beat host Barton 2-0 in women’s soccer action on Wednesday night at the Bulldogs Athletic Complex.

Helen Summerell and Katie Beck scored the goals.

The Indians, ranked 14th in Division II, improved to 11-0-1.

Catawba plays at Mars Hill on Saturday at 1 p.m.

 

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Lenoir-Rhyne rebounded after dropping the opening set to top Catawba in South Atlantic Conference volleyball action on Wednesday at Goodman Gym.

Braelyn Faust (West Rowan) had five kills and six blocks for the Bears (8-1, 3-0) in a  22-25, 25-21, 25-14 and 25-16 victory.

Allison Bryant led the Indians (8-7, 5-4) with 17 kills, 10 digs and three aces.

Catawba is at home on Saturday against Mars Hill at 5 p.m.

 

 

 

 

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

Catawba’s men  lost 3-0 to Queens on Wednesday.

Catawba (6-4-2, 2-4-1) heads to Mars Hill for another SAC match on Saturday afternoon.

 

