October 14, 2021

  • 64°
Photo submitted - A finished K-9 kennel that the Salisbury Lowe’s store donated materials to help build.

Lowe’s donates materials to Rowan Sheriff’s Office for K-9 officer enclosures

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 14, 2021

SALISBURY — Two Rowan County Sheriff’s Office K-9s can rest a little easier now with help from the Lowe’s store off of Faith Road.

Store manager Apryl McCoun has three dogs — Khloyie, Willow and Bella — that she affectionately refers to as her children. So, when the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office needed help with enclosures for its K-9 officers amid rising material prices, McCoun didn’t need to think long. She donated materials that included composite boards and two-by-fours to build two platforms and covered outdoor kennels for the K-9 officers — dogs often used to track suspects or detect drugs.

“These are not just pets. They serve us. They are working dogs,” McCoun said.

She said the cost of materials donated is several thousand dollars. O

“I think that we, the community, will reap the rewards of that,” she said.

The dogs, named Fanta and Halo, have been assigned to Master Deputy R. Addison and deputy J.R. Corriher. The kennels will be located at the homes of the deputies to which the K-9s are assigned.

Normally, the sheriff’s office would enlist the help of one of its reserve deputies to build a concrete pad for the dogs. But Maj. John Sifford said the cost came in much higher than budgeted when the Rowan Sheriff’s Office checked prices for the project. So, one of the K-9 officers decided to ask Lowe’s to donate the materials.

McCoun views the donation as paying it forward and in line with her vision to give the Salisbury Lowe’s location a “hometown feel.”

“Lowe’s isn’t just a corporate store,” she said.

Print Article

Comments

Local

Halfway through campaign, Rowan County United way at 44% of goal

Elections

Early voting begins today. Here’s what voters need to know.

Local

Mayoral candidates Alexander, Heggins discuss public safety, poverty, housing issues during candidate forum

Local

Salisburians Howard, Boland meet goals of running Boston Marathon

Education

Education briefs: Partners in Learning kicks off public phase for new center fundraising

Education

Isenberg celebrates longtime teaching assistant ‘Mrs. Zinka’

Local

Lowe’s donates materials to Rowan Sheriff’s Office for K-9 officer enclosures

Education

Shoutouts: Four get Treasure Feamster Scholarships

Local

Commissioners approve additional funding to cover payroll costs for Autumn Jubilee

Education

Livingstone to host Fridays at the Stone breakfast series

High School

High school football: Cougars romp over rival East

News

Climate change: Cooper signs major energy law

News

Governor: Lt. governor’s LGBTQ comments don’t speak for NC

Crime

Two seek medical care, 28 shell casings found after shooting near Salisbury City Park

Local

Salisbury City Council candidates talk pandemic, public safety, economic investment during forum

Education

Livingstone College reports only two student cases of COVID-19 this semester

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry rescinds bike trail property lease, will post no trespassing signs

College

Former Wake volleyball coach ordered to pay $50,000 fine in admissions bribery scandal

College

JR Smith’s golf debut not off to smooth start at NC A&T

Elections

Rowan Board of Elections changes decision to replace supervisor

College

ACC looking into possibility of moving headquarters

News

Lieutenant governor not apologizing for anti-LGBTQ remarks

Nation/World

3 employees killed in shooting at postal facility in Memphis

Nation/World

House sends debt limit hike to Biden, staving off default