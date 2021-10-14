Letters: Octobertour was a great experience

October 14, 2021

Me and four out-of-town friends enjoyed the home tour presented by the Historic Salisbury Foundation last weekend. It was a great experience. So, thanks to the society and to those who opened their homes to us all.

It was well worth the cost and so well organized.  I’m already looking forward to next year.

— Betty Kepley-White

Salisbury

