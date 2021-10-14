Letters: Octobertour was a great experience
Me and four out-of-town friends enjoyed the home tour presented by the Historic Salisbury Foundation last weekend. It was a great experience. So, thanks to the society and to those who opened their homes to us all.
It was well worth the cost and so well organized. I’m already looking forward to next year.
— Betty Kepley-White
Salisbury
You Might Like
Letter: Heggins talks about what is good for all
This election season is the first time citizens of Salisbury are directly voting for mayor. We have two candidates running... read more