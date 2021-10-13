Catawba Hall of Fame inductees honored
Catawba sports information
The Catawba College Sports Hall of Fame inducted eight new members in a ceremony held on Friday, Oct 8, the Hall of Fame’s 44th anniversary.
The Hall of Fame was founded in 1977. This year’s inductees bring the total number of members to 192.
The Class of 2021 includes Jim Baker ’78, Todd Blake ’93, Michael Cabana ’01, Gerard Gregoire ’90, Brian Hinson ’00, Anne McArthur Jobe ’90, Jan Johnson Morgan ’95 and Devonte Peterson ’01.
