Area Sports: Salisbury soccer wraps up CCC championship

A.L. Brown cross country.

From staff reports

Colin Donaldson and Will Webb scored first-half goals for Salisbury in a 2-0 Central Carolina Conference win against East Davidson on Wednesday.

The victory secured the CCC championship for the Hornets (15-1, 9-0).

Luke Graeber’s free kick set up Donaldson’s header for a 1-0 lead with 34 minutes left in the first half.

After a Wade Robins save on an East Davidson corner, the Hornets countered with a goal by Webb with 3:30 left in the half. Daniel Cuevas had the assist.

Wade Robins was phenomenal in goal, recording fourteen saves and preserved the shutout.

Salisbury got excellent play from Riley Dillon, Joseph Hernandez, Carlos Henriquez, and Bennett Clark.

“East Davidson applied continuous pressure throughout the match but we were able to withstand the pressure and Wade bailed us out multiple times,” Salisbury coach Matt Parrish said. “We looked to counter when opportunities were presented and tried to take advantage of set pieces.”

Brayan Avilez did not play.

Salisbury has one more conference match, Monday night vs. Lexington before concluding the regular season with two non-conference matches.

HS girls tennis

Salisbury dominated the 2A portion of the 1A/2A Central Carolina Conference tennis qualifier held at Lexington.

All six Hornets advanced to the 2A Midwest Regional.

The Salisbury doubles team of Millie Wymbs/Abby Campion won the championship with a 6-2, 6-1 win in the final against teammates Kate Burton/Emily Frick.

Salisbury’s Abbey Lawson won 6-4, 6-4 against teammate Ellison Frick in the singles final.

•••

North Rowan’s Eva Lamanno was runner-up in singles in the 1A portion of the tournament and qualified for the regional.

•••

In the South Piedmont Conference Tournament held in Concord, Carson’s doubles team of Riley Isley/Bree Whittington was runner-up and qualified for regional play.

In singles, West Rowan’s Lacy Waggone had to withdraw after an injury but placed fourth and qualified for the 3A Midwest Regional.

East Rowan qualified the doubles team of Jaysa Causby/Addison Barrett and Audrey Ward was a regional singles qualifier.

HS volleyball

West Davidson defeated Salisbury 25-16, 25-14 and 25-20 on Wednesday in Central Carolina Conference action.

Ashley Yang had 13 assists and five digs for the Hornets. Ava Morris had 10 kills and five digs. Katie Peeler had 10 digs. Mallory Link had four kills.

•••

On Tuesday, West Rowan wrapped up the South Piedmont Conference championship with a sweep at Carson.

Kelcie Love had nine kills and two blocks for the Falcons (20-2, 13-0), who will try to complete an undefeated SPC season tonight at South Rowan.

Ashlee Ennis had 10 kills and 16 digs.

South rolled at Northwest Cabarrus on Tuesday.

West Rowan will be hosting SPC volleyball tournament action next Monday (1 vs. 8 and 4 vs. 5 first-round games), Tuesday (semifinals) and Wednesday (championship).

Lake Norman Charter will host the 2 vs. 7 and 3vs 6 first-round matchups.

HS cross country

A.L. Brown won against Concord in the cross country version of the Battle of the Bell held at Vietnam Veterans Park in Concord.

Concord’s Daniel Tierney won the boys race in 19:18. JP Bautista finished second in 19:56 and led the Wonders to a win in the team scoring.

A.L. Brown’s Emily Karmonocky won the girls race in 22:45.

The event hadn’t been held since 2014. It was run annually from 2007-14.

Local golf

GARS members played at Rolling Hills.

Low ‘A’ Flight player was Larry Petrea with a net of 61.67.

Low ‘B’ Flight player was Tommy Ellis with a net of 62.73.

Low ‘C’ Flight player was John Cress with a net of 63.49.

Low ‘D’ Flight player was Phil Rollins with a net of 65.09

Petrea shot a 66 for low gross, while Ray Pope won low net.

Six GARS members shot their age or better.

Petrea, 70, shot a 66. Red McClain 71, shot a 71. Bernard Caldwell, 73, shot a 71. Bobby Clark, 81, shotan 81. Winsten Mahaffey, 84, shot a 76. Frank Masingo, 86, shot an 80.

Pope and Franklin Ford shot even-par 72.

Bob Turner eagled the par-5 No. 18 hole.