October 12, 2021

Blotter: Oct. 12

By Staff Report

Published 11:23 am Tuesday, October 12, 2021

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A woman on Friday overdosed in the 200 block of Johnson Dairy Road in Rockwell.

• A man on Friday reported a disabled vehicle in the 69000 block of South Interstate 85 was broken into.

• A man on Friday reported a breaking and entering in the 100 block of Queener’s Court in Salisbury.

• A woman on Friday reported a larceny in the 1500 block of Peeler Road in Salisbury.

• A man on Sunday reported a damaged vehicle and larceny in the 65000 block of North Interstate 85.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A woman on Monday reported a larceny of automobile accessories in the 200 block of Faith Road.

• A man on Monday overdosed in the 500 block of East Innes Street.

 

