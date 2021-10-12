Area Sports: Another crown for Yatawaras

From staff reports

Sisters Lily and Grace Yatawara, fresh off a recent win in the annual Labor Golf women’s division, led their team to the championship of the 46th annual Salisbury Civitan Golf Classic at the Country Club of Salisbury.

The sisters were joined by Chanaka Yatawara, their father, and former Catawba College golfer Ryan Szaly in posting an impressive best-ball score of 20-under par 51. They won the First Flight by four shots.

Winning the Second flight was the team of Kevin Walser, John Spear, Brian Sheldon and Lee Fesperman with a score of 60.

The Third Flight was captured by the team of Aron Burleson, Payson Schumacher, Guy Roberts and Craig Gardner with a 59.

Thirty four-person teams competed in the 18-hole charity event.

Longest drive competitions were won by Szaly and James Davis, while Sarah Coltrane and Chris Reed won the closest to the pin contests.

The Civitan Club of Salisbury, which celebrates it’s 100th anniversary in 2022, hosts the annual golf classic to raise funds for the club’s charitable causes. Beneficiaries of Civitan funds include Special Olympics, Rowan Helping Ministries, Boys and Girls Home, scholarships for local high school and college students and the Civitan International Research Center on Birmingham, Ala. Tournament co-chairs Jimmy Greene and John Sofley expressed sincere thanks to all individual and corporate sponsors of the event as well as to Country Club golf professional Chad Campbell and his staff.

•••

In a McCanless Couples Captain’s Choice event on a beautiful autumn afternoon, the team of David Huneycutt, Jan Godwin, Heather DePalma-Spivey and Susan Wydner took first place. Allen Terry, Sheryl Johnson and P-Daber placed second. P-Daber had closest to the pin.

NFL

Javon Hargrave (North Rowan) had his sixth sack of the season in Philadelphia’s 21-18 win at Carolina on Sunday.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

This is conference tournament week, with players looking to qualify for regional competition in either singles or doubles.

The South Piedmont Conference Tournament is being hosted by Concord, while Lexington hosts the Central Carolina Conference Tournament.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Conference championship meets are coming up onOct. 19, with the Central Carolina Conference at Denton Farm Park and the South Piedmont Conference at Frank Liske Park in Concord.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

Regionals are set for Oct. 19. SPC girls will compete in the 3A West Regional at Glen Oaks in Maiden. CCC girls will compete in the 1A/2A Central Regional at Monroe Country Club.

HS FOOTBALL

The Carson-East Rowan jayvee game will be played tonight in Granite Quarry, with varsity action on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Carson.

COLLEGE SWIMMING

West Virginia freshman Emily Knorr (Salisbury) won three events in the West Virginia State Games, taking the 200 backstroke, 500 freestyle and 1000 free.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Catawba’s 14th-ranked women set a school record with their seventh consecutive shutout, blanking visiting Limestone 1-0 in South Atlantic Conference women’s soccer action on Saturday night at the Frock Soccer Complex.

Sharon Mayes scored for Catawba (10-1, 6-0 South Atlantic Conference).

Sierra Davis made one save.

Davis notched her seventh shutout and set an individual school mark with 654 consecutive scoreless minutes. As a team, Catawba set a mark not only for consecutive shutouts, but also consecutive scoreless minutes which now stands at 663.

Catawba plays at Barton on Wednesday.

•••

Limestone equalized late in regulation then scored a winner in overtime to edge Catawba’s men 2-1 on Saturday at the Frock Soccer Complex.

The Catawba Indians fall to 6-3-2 and 2-3-1.

Catawba plays at Queens on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Charlotte’s Chris Reynolds (Davie) threw four touchdown passes in Friday’s win against Florida International.

Reynolds completed 21 of 27 passes for 203 yards.

•••

Tywun Rivens (Salisbury) made four tackles for Campbell in Saturday’s win by the Fighting Camels against Gardner-Webb.

•••

Zeek Biggers (West Rowan) had two tackles in Georgia Tech’s win over Duke.

•••

Kortez Weeks (West Rowan) had six catches for 23 yards in Elon’s win against Maine.

•••

AJ Merriman (Carson) played in his first game for Guilford in Saturday’s loss to Shenandoah and had two catches for 24 yards.

•••

Jabril Norman (Salisbury) had three tackles and two quarterback hurries for Mars Hill in Saturday’s win against Barton.

Gabe Hinceman (East Rowan) had a reception for Barton.

•••

Ben Blumenthal (Carson) averaged 43 yards on two punts for Lawrence University on Saturday.

•••

Isaiah Black (A.L. Brown) had two catches for Catawba in Saturday’s win against Carson-Newman and returned two kickoffs for 49 yards.

Christian Bennett (East Rowan) made two tackles for the Indians.

Josh Malloy (Carson) and Andrew Bradshaw (Carson) saw action for Carson-Newman, and Malloy served as a captain for the pregame coin toss.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Caleb Mauldin (West Rowan) is playing at Caldwell Community College and scored seven points in a 72-41 romp over Enterprise State. He had six points and seven rebounds in a win against Vol State.

COLLEGE GOLF

Richmond’s Michael Childress (Cannon School) shot 73-73 — 146 on Monday in the Georgia State Invitational and is tied for 34th.

•••

High Point’s Charlie Barr (Cannon School) shot 74-70 — 144 on Monday in the Carolina Collegiate in Spartanburg and is tied for 20th.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Catawba rallied for a four-set win at UVA Wise on Saturday night at the Prior Convocation Center.

The Indians (8-6, 5-3 South Atlantic Conference) won 23-25, 25-17, 25-23 and 25-14.